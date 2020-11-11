FEC Chair makes a bombshell announcement

The Chairman of the Federal Election Commission, Trey Trainor, went on record with a “bombshell” announcement.
If he is correct, it truly is explosive. The senior most election official confirms that, in his professional opinion, this election is “illegitimate” due to voter fraud.
Trey Trainor, who serves as chairman for the Federal Election Commission, is personally convinced that, from what he’s seen in Pennsylvania, and reports he’s been getting from elsewhere in the country, this election is illegitimate.
He made his comments during an appearance at Newsmax.
A full six days after the election, some states are still counting ballots, that isn’t normal.
In Michigan, it looks like even the United States Postal Service was a problem.
There is no legitimate reason at all for observers to be denied access to the ballot counting. Therefore, the ballot counting must be “illegitimate.“ He presented other reasons why he sees this election as a fraud. It defies probabilities and common sense. He quoted Boss Tweed.
He is not handling this directly. The states handle it, but he believes the allegations are significant and legitimate. They must be investigated.
As long as I count the votes, what are you going to do about it?
~ Boss Tweed
Watch:
Remember when they said that we must move fast? Sorry comrades but deplorables don’t have sound byte attention spans.
Stay alert, aware, awake, rent-a-mob ads are going up on CL right now and the usual evildoers are mobilizing the shock troops.
This is HUGE and the Sentinel is the only place I have seen it.
A feather in your cap.
The vote stealing Democrats didn’t want to arouse suspicion by allowing Biden to win by a million or more votes, so they allowed the votes to run close and kept anteing up Biden’s fraudulent votes as Trump’s legitimate count kept going up. The race being this close arouses much more distrust than would a wide margin vote.
Ths is a real bombshell and a great scoop from a great site.
What are the perpetrators of this scheme going to do? They have been caught. Trump has the legal arguments on his side in the 6 court cases. He also has 2 state legislatures poised to elect Trump electors unless those states do a full recount with audits. Would the supreme court actually vote to accept ballots which are illegal according to both federal and state law? Will states actually certify results for Biden in the midst of massive evidence of fraud and serious court battles?
Luckily, in this situation, a corrupt USA AG cannot block legal action. That action is underway. And lots of evidence has already been collected, by a group of capable and honest people who are vastly superior to that little man Barr. The most Barr can do is seize and block other evidence. Other than that, he is powerless to do his usual criminal coverup.
“I don’t need your vote to win this election,” Joe Biden harshly told his own constituents, just a few days before the election. It puzzled me why he would say something like that but now as the results of the election have come out it’s become quite clear.