FEC Investigates Rep. Jasmine Crockett’s Campaign Donations

The Federal Election Commission opened an investigation into far-left Rep. Jasmine Crockett, D-Texas, regarding 50 donations to her 2024 campaign made through ActBlue, a Democrat fundraising powerhouse organization, which is also under investigation for accepting illicit donations.

The Coolidge-Reagan Foundation, a conservative advocacy group, made the FEC complaint on March 26, first reported by The Daily Signal.

On April 2, the FEC notified the Coolidge-Reagan Foundation it would review the matter and notify Crockett.

Things could become a hot mess for her!

#BREAKING: The Federal Election Commission (FEC) has launched an investigation into Jasmine Crockett, per Daily Signal It was revealed that an individual donated to her campaign over 50 TIMES without their knowledge. Sounds like another ActBlue scam to me. Someone needs to… pic.twitter.com/z4PQz7mlvg — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) April 11, 2025

“The respondents will be notified of this complaint within five business days,” Wanda D. Brown, the FEC assistant general counsel for complaints examination and legal administration, said in the letter.

“You will be notified as soon as the Federal Election Commission (FEC) takes final action on your client’s complaint. Should you receive any additional information in this matter, please forward it to the Office of the General Counsel.”

Brown wrote the letter to Dan Backer, a Washington lawyer representing the Coolidge-Reagan Foundation.

“The FEC opened an investigation. There is a process, but they are investigating,” Backer told The Daily Signal.

The complaints reference a specific suspect donor reported to have given 53 separate donations totaling $595 to Crockett’s campaign through the ActBlue portal.

The suspect donor was a 73-year-old Texas resident named Randy Best, according to the FEC complaint.

She might has some other problems to cause her a hot mess.

OFFICER TATUM BRINGS THE RECEIPTS Jasmine Crockett filed $40K dollars in earnings as an attorney the last two years Yet has $9M in net worth from (3) stocks Raise your hand ✋️ if you want a full investigation into if she diverted funds from ActBlue into her personal acct pic.twitter.com/spSTzUyfS4 — @Chicago1Ray (@Chicago1Ray) April 12, 2025

