Architect of J6 “Terrorist” Round Up Promoted to DC FBI

The architect of the FBI’s overzealous January 6 investigation, Steve Jensen, to head the Washington Field Office, has shocked Donald Trump supporters. Jensen weaponized the response to j6.

Are Trump’s appointees just moving chairs around on the deck of the Titanic?

As the chief of the Domestic Terrorism Operations Section at FBI Headquarters in Washington, DC, from 2020 until October 2021, Jensen oversaw the bureau’s controversial operations targeting parents at school board meetings and Catholics going to traditional Latin Mass.

He treated everyone as terrorists, even though most just walked through the building.

Jensen was buried in South Carolina and is now in the immensely high-powered DC field office.

This is the announcement:

How can we trust Kash Patel and Dan Bongino after this promotion? Jensen said about J6ers, “I don’t give a blank, and we’re gonna round them all up.” As Tom Fitton says, nothing changes at the DOJ and the FBI.

Blaze reporter Steve Baker said Patel and Bongino approached Jensen to take the job.

Dan Bongino posted this last week. Maybe we don’t have all the pieces and shouldn’t jump to conclusions, although this seems indefensible. I don’t trust Jensen.


