Architect of J6 “Terrorist” Round Up Promoted to DC FBI

The architect of the FBI’s overzealous January 6 investigation, Steve Jensen, to head the Washington Field Office, has shocked Donald Trump supporters. Jensen weaponized the response to j6.

Are Trump’s appointees just moving chairs around on the deck of the Titanic?

As the chief of the Domestic Terrorism Operations Section at FBI Headquarters in Washington, DC, from 2020 until October 2021, Jensen oversaw the bureau’s controversial operations targeting parents at school board meetings and Catholics going to traditional Latin Mass.

He treated everyone as terrorists, even though most just walked through the building.

Jensen was buried in South Carolina and is now in the immensely high-powered DC field office.

This is the announcement:

The FBI announces Steven Jensen as the new Assistant Director in charge of the Washington Field Office while failing to mention his role in the January 6 political persecutions. FBI Director Kash Patel has not returned my request for comment on Jensen's promotion. pic.twitter.com/TgQgSuX47Y — Breanna Morello (@BreannaMorello) April 10, 2025

How can we trust Kash Patel and Dan Bongino after this promotion? Jensen said about J6ers, “I don’t give a blank, and we’re gonna round them all up.” As Tom Fitton says, nothing changes at the DOJ and the FBI.

FITTON: Jensen was a key figure in pushing the J6 narrative within the FBI. He was also instrumental in the targeting of parents going to their school boards, and yet he gets elevated to this key position. @TomFitton pic.twitter.com/oY7JfA6ZR4 — Bannon’s WarRoom (@Bannons_WarRoom) April 7, 2025

Blaze reporter Steve Baker said Patel and Bongino approached Jensen to take the job.

Message to WFO from the Incoming ADIC Bates, Phillip E. (WF) (FBI)

To WF-ALL-EMPLOYEES, + 1 Mar 28 Team, We learned today that acting Operations Director for the National Security Branch Steve Jensen will serve as WFO’s next ADIC and will begin on Monday. I just got off the… — Steve Baker (@SteveBakerUSA) April 6, 2025

Dan Bongino posted this last week. Maybe we don’t have all the pieces and shouldn’t jump to conclusions, although this seems indefensible. I don’t trust Jensen.

Headed back to DC today after spending a day back home with my wife and daughter. As I dive back into work, I want to reassure you that nothing that is happening here is happening by accident. Because of the sensitivity of what the FBI deals with, both the Director and I have… — Dan Bongino (@FBIDDBongino) April 6, 2025

