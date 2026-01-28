Federal Agents Involved in Alex Pretti Shooting Are on Leave

The federal agents who were involved in Saturday’s deadly shooting of Alex Pretti in Minneapolis have been placed on administrative leave, a federal law enforcement official confirmed to CBS News.

It is unclear exactly when the personnel were placed on leave. Typically, the protocol is for federal law enforcement agents who have been involved in a shooting to be placed on administrative leave during the course of the investigation.

There is also the issue of their not following protocol. It might be more than a protocol error. In the report to Congress, it allegedly didn’t mention Mr. Pretti pulling his gun.

The Report to Congress:

According to the report to Congress, CBP agents were conducting an operation in Minneapolis on Saturday morning when an officer was “confronted by two female civilians blowing whistles.” The officer ordered the women to “move out of the roadway,” the report said. That’s when CBP agents first encountered Pretti.

“The [CBP officer] pushed them both away and one of the females ran to a male, later identified as 37-year-old Alex Jeffrey Pretti, a US citizen,” the report said. “The [CBP officer] attempted to move the woman and Pretti out of the roadway. The woman and Pretti did not move. The [CBP officer] deployed his oleoresin capsicum (OC) spray towards both Pretti and the woman.”

CBP agents then “attempted to take Pretti into custody,” according to the report.

“Pretti resisted CBP personnel’s efforts and a struggle ensued. During the struggle, a BPA yelled, ‘He’s got a gun!’ multiple times,” the report said.

“Approximately five seconds later, a [Border Patrol agent] discharged his CBP-issued Glock 19 and a [CBP officer] also discharged his CBP-issued Glock 47 at Pretti. After the shooting, a BPA advised he had possession of Pretti’s firearm,” CBP added. “The BPA subsequently cleared and secured Pretti’s firearm in his vehicle.”

When do the radicals take any responsibility? Pretti resisted arrest, and had come armed, period.

Originally, Border Patrol official Gregory Bovino announced that the Customs and Border Protection officers were still on the job, working in a different city for their safety.

Sources told CBS News on Monday that Bovino has been relieved of his command in Minneapolis and is expected to return to California’s El Centro sector, where he served as the chief agent.