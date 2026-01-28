Facebook Pinterest Twitter Youtube
Facebook Pinterest Twitter Youtube
Home Home US Family Wealth Soared by $12T Under President Trump

US Family Wealth Soared by $12T Under President Trump

By
M Dowling
-
1
12

Under President Trump, US family wealth has grown by $12 trillion in only nine months. The growth comes from deregulation, tax cuts, and deportations.

Productivity is running at 4.9%; it is the best since the Reagan administration.

This can accelerate with the Big Beautiful Bill and Trump’s tariffs and investments from other nations. Housing has improved.

However, a lot of Americans are not doing spectacularly. People live paycheck to paycheck. They need better prices and higher salaries. People have to get off the couch. Ten million working-age Americans don’t work. They are getting welfare. Many able-bodied people get to stay home and live off taxpayers.

In a short time, Trump turned Biden’s disaster around, and now Congress has to finish the job.

Previous articleFederal Agents Involved in Alex Pretti Shooting Are on Leave
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
1 Comment
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Dr. Van Nostrand
Dr. Van Nostrand
9 seconds ago

Numbers like that are just propaganda. In this case, right wing propaganda.

0
Reply
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz
© 2011 www.independentsentinel.com. All Rights Reserved.
1
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x