Mayor Frey Will Not Enforce Federal Immigration Laws

After President Trump’s “very good conversation” with Mayor Frey, the mayor, as predicted, will not enforce the nation’s immigration laws. The bigger problem is that he aids and abets illegal aliens, including criminals. Frey also encourages and incites radical anarchist and communist groups to obstruct federal agents. He and the governor are getting people killed.

I also made it clear that Minneapolis does not and will not enforce federal immigration laws, and that we will remain focused on keeping our neighbors and streets safe. City leaders will continue to stay in conversation with Mr. Homan and his team. — Mayor Jacob Frey (@MayorFrey) January 27, 2026

President Trump responded on Truth Social, writing, Surprisingly, Mayor Jacob Frey just stated that, “Minneapolis does not, and will not, enforce Federal Immigration Laws.” This is after having had a very good conversation with him. Could somebody in his inner sanctum please explain that this statement is a very serious violation of the Law, and that he is PLAYING WITH FIRE!

Mayor Frey then doubled down. [Arrest him, already! I know the problem. He will become a martyr for the cause.]

The job of our police is to keep people safe, not enforce fed immigration laws. I want them preventing homicides, not hunting down a working dad who contributes to MPLS & is from Ecuador. It’s similar to the policy your guy Rudy had in NYC. Everyone should feel safe calling 911. pic.twitter.com/4RKo3mmOW2 — Mayor Jacob Frey (@MayorFrey) January 28, 2026

Mayor Frey is tight with La Raza, a Hispanic supremacist organization. La Raza isn’t far from its offshoot, La Raza Unida, the Reconquista organization.