Facebook Pinterest Twitter Youtube
Facebook Pinterest Twitter Youtube
Home Home Mayor Frey Will Not Enforce Federal Immigration Laws

Mayor Frey Will Not Enforce Federal Immigration Laws

By
M Dowling
-
0
1

After President Trump’s “very good conversation” with Mayor Frey, the mayor, as predicted, will not enforce the nation’s immigration laws. The bigger problem is that he aids and abets illegal aliens, including criminals. Frey also encourages and incites radical anarchist and communist groups to obstruct federal agents. He and the governor are getting people killed.

President Trump responded on Truth Social, writing, Surprisingly, Mayor Jacob Frey just stated that, “Minneapolis does not, and will not, enforce Federal Immigration Laws.” This is after having had a very good conversation with him. Could somebody in his inner sanctum please explain that this statement is a very serious violation of the Law, and that he is PLAYING WITH FIRE!

Mayor Frey then doubled down. [Arrest him, already! I know the problem. He will become a martyr for the cause.]

Mayor Frey is tight with La Raza, a Hispanic supremacist organization. La Raza isn’t far from its offshoot, La Raza Unida, the Reconquista organization.

Previous articleThe Attack on Super Hero Ilhan Omar
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
© 2011 www.independentsentinel.com. All Rights Reserved.
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x