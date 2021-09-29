Federal government will bankrupt businesses that don’t comply with vaccine mandate

















Biden mandated federal workers and contractors to get vaccinated. As for private businesses, any with more than 100 employees must mandate vaccinations or face fines.

On Saturday, Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s budget committee embedded an enforcement mechanism into the $3.5 trillion “reconciliation” bill. It passed it out of the Budget Committee and was sent to the House floor.

On page 168 of the 2,465-page mega bill is a tenfold increase in fines for employers that “willfully,” “repeatedly,” or even seriously violate a section of labor law that deals with hazards, death, or serious physical harm to their employees, Forbes reported.

The increased fines on employers could run as high as $70,000 for serious infractions, and $700,000 for willful or repeated violations—almost three-quarters of a million dollars for each fine.

If enacted into law, vax enforcement could bankrupt non-compliant companies even more quickly than the $14,000 OSHA fine anticipated under Biden’s announced mandate.

The federal government could bankrupt businesses that refuse to comply.

This tyrannical administration will do it. Biden responded to threats of lawsuits last week saying, “Have at it…We’re playing for real here. This isn’t a game.”

These people are wannabe Nazis.

