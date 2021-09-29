78% of Victoria Aussies hospitalized with COV are fully vaccinated, another17% took one dose

















Shocking results out of Victoria, Australia.

Victoria Health Minister Foley announced 867 new COVID cases were recorded yesterday. Foley said 375 people are hospitalized, 81 people are in intensive care and 61 people are on a ventilator. Among the recorded cases “78% of the hospital cases are fully vaccinated, and 17% are partially vaccinated (1 dose).”

In other words, 95% of the COVID patients in Victoria hospitals are at least partially vaccinated.

Why don’t they give explanations? It certainly doesn’t explain why everyone has to be vaccinated, have vaccine passports, and so on. Everyone is walking around with masks, can only go out for necessities, and still, the cases are rising sharply.

The vaccine is for the original COV and so is the booster. They allegedly have a vaccine for Delta. Maybe that’s the one they should give out.

Roughly half the population of Victoria is vaccinated but 78% of the hospitalized are vaccinated. The vaccinated in the hospital represent a higher number than the vaccinated in the population.

Around the world, others have found that as many hospitalized are vaccinated as unvaccinated. In Victoria’s case, it’s even much higher.

This is the clip:

Go to 2:50 and watch the full clip if you want:



More Deaths From the Vaccine

The Vaccine Death Report was recently published by Dr. Zelenko and David Sorensen. It outlines evidence that millions of deaths and serious adverse events have resulted from the experimental COVID-19 injections.

The report, which will be updated, claims there is five times more death than reported; Moderna has had at least 300,000 adverse events in a 3-month span, and some of the world’s top scientists are raising alarms.

We can’t verify that but it’s something people might want to research on their own. Be forewarned though, Dr. Zelensky’s views are considered very extreme.

