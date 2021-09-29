Harvard Business has a big COV problem despite 95% vaccinated

















Harvard Business school had huge breakthrough cases with 95% vaccinated students and 96% vaccinated staff. [It seems the vaccine might now work against the new variant, but what do we know.]

JUST IN – Harvard Business School moves classes online as #COVID19 “breakthrough” cases soar despite a 95% vaccination rate among students and staff. — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) September 27, 2021

Now Prizer is planning to give this vaccine to children as young as 5 years and they don’t need it unless they are seriously compromised with cancer or some other extreme co-morbidity.

JUST IN – Pfizer submits data for #COVID19 vaccine “emergency use” in 5 to 11-year-old kids (Reuters) — Disclose.tv (@disclosetv) September 28, 2021

