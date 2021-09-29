Harvard Business has a big COV problem despite 95% vaccinated

Harvard Business school had huge breakthrough cases with 95% vaccinated students and 96% vaccinated staff. [It seems the vaccine might now work against the new variant, but what do we know.]
JUST IN – Harvard Business School moves classes online as #COVID19 “breakthrough” cases soar despite a 95% vaccination rate among students and staff.
Now Prizer is planning to give this vaccine to children as young as 5 years and they don’t need it unless they are seriously compromised with cancer or some other extreme co-morbidity.
JUST IN – Pfizer submits data for #COVID19 vaccine “emergency use” in 5 to 11-year-old kids (Reuters)
Haa-vaad? Just another virtue signal license plate Marxist U. woke wasteland pile of horseshit just like everything in Chiquitastan.
Obviously “intelligence”…at least it’s “common sense” compatriot…is not to be found at Harvard…