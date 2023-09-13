Federal Judge Blocks Gov. Grisham’s Suspension of the 2nd Amendment

A federal judge in Albuquerque has BLOCKED New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham’s effective suspension of the 2nd Amendment in the state.

US District Court Judge David Urias has issued a temporary restraining order blocking Governor Grisham’s order.

Grisham deliberately violated the Constitution. Grisham even said the Constitution wasn’t “absolute.”

Two Republicans filed articles of impeachment and several organizations are sueing her. The National Association for Gun Rights, The Firearms Policy Coalition, and the Gun Owners Association (GOA) sued. The NRA told residents they could sue and win as much as $2 million.

During the GOA and GunFoundation oral arguments, the Attorney representing New Mexico Governor Grisham concedes that “no law” may infringe the Second Amendment, instead arguing that the order isn’t a law it’s an executive action, and therefore should be allowed.

New Mexico’s Democrat Attorney General Raul Torrez rebuked Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham over her latest gun control measures which violate the Constitution. He sent her a letter informing her that he would not defend the administration against lawsuits challenging the public health emergency order temporarily restricting firearms.

The emergency order claiming gun violence is a public health emergency was issued by the state secretary of health on September 8th.

Grisham even has Democrats in an uproar. The order limited the possession of firearms to private property owned by the individual or on property with the express consent of the owner. A few other locations were included.

It bans open and concealed carry.

In his letter, Torrez said he questions the constitutionality of the order.

“I do not believe that the emergency order will have any meaningful impact on public safety, but more importantly, I do not believe it passes constitutional muster.”

He called for a more “thoughtful and deliberative process” with the New Mexico Legislature rather than unilateral action that infringes on the rights of law-abiding citizens.

He agreed that gun violence in New Mexico is a problem, however, he believes the order’s approach is misguided. He suggests that the Governor’s move to classify gun violence as a public health emergency is a stretch and will not withstand legal scrutiny.

He said any solution should not infringe on the rights of responsible gun owners. He urged her to engage in a comprehensive legislative response to address gun violence.

The order covers all of Bernalillo County and the District Attorney there said he will not enforce the order either.

“As an officer of the court, I cannot and will not enforce something that is clearly unconstitutional. This office will continue to focus on criminals of any age that use guns in the Commission of a crime.”

The sheriff of the county won’t enforce it either.

In a video published by ABQ Raw, John Allen said, “I hold my standards high, and I do not, nor ever will, hedge on what is right. I take my oath seriously.”

He addressed Grisham’s ban, saying, “The temporary ban challenges the foundations of our constitution, but most importantly, it is unconstitutional.”

New Mexico Governor Grisham snapped back at Allen’s comments, saying, “I don’t need a lecture on constitutionality from Sheriff Allen: what I need is action,” KOAT noted.

