SPOX John Kirby Responds to Questions About Biden’s Crazy Tales

A reporter asked National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby about Biden’s recent outlandish comments and tall tales. Kirby answered the way he always does, although he didn’t storm out this time.

“John in the past couple of weeks, the President has lied about being at Ground Zero the day after the September 11 attacks, he falsely claimed he saw the Pittsburgh bridge collapse, falsely claimed his grandfather died in the hospital days before his birth.

“What is going on with the president? Is he just believing things that didn’t happen did happen or is he just randomly making stuff up?

Kirby’s response was insulting.“The president was deeply touched and honored to be able to spend 9/11 with the military members there in Alaska and some families. And was honored by their presence and the chance to make an important set of remarks about why we need to continue to remember that day here, and he did that.

“And he spoke about a visit to Ground Zero which he did participate in about a week or so after the event and what that looked and what that smelled like, what that felt like, you know this will impact on him as it did so many other Americans on that terrible day and he’s focused on making sure that an attack like that never happens again.”

Do you believe that guy was an admiral?

He completely ignored the question, but the most ridiculous comment was claiming the President is “focused on making sure that an attack like that never happens again.”

If that were true, he’d close the borders.

Watch:

Top Biden spokesman John Kirby completely ignores a question on why Joe Biden so frequently makes up completely demonstrably false stories in a desperate attempt to feign empathy pic.twitter.com/MCvBil3tM5 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 13, 2023

Related