Federal Judge: BP Can’t Just Walk Up to Brown Skin People

‘You just can’t walk up to people with brown skin and say give me your papers,’ a federal judge told Border Patrol attorneys at a hearing challenging recent immigration sweeps.

The following report of lawlessness in California comes from CalMatters. Border Patrol is being seriously barred from doing its job. A federal judge said they can’t stop non-white people without a warrant if they think they are in California illegally. They also can’t stop them unless they are criminals likely to escape.

Federal Judge Jennifer Thurston on Tuesday issued a preliminary injunction banning the Border Patrol from conducting warrantless immigration stops throughout a wide swath of California.

The ruling came in response to an American Civil Liberties Union lawsuit filed after the El Centro Border Patrol traveled to Kern County to conduct a three-day sweep in January, detaining day laborers, farm workers, and others in a Home Depot parking lot, outside a convenience store, and along a highway between orchards.

Again, it’s the communist ACLU attempting to continue the destruction of the USA.

They can’t stop them unless the person is in violation of U.S. immigration law. They also can’t arrest them without a warrant unless they have probable cause that the person is likely to escape before a warrant can be obtained.

The woke judge made it about the shade of their skin.

“You just can’t walk up to people with brown skin and say, ‘Give me your papers,’” U.S. District Court Judge Jennifer L. Thurston said during a Monday hearing in Fresno that featured moments of heated exchange between government attorneys and the judge.

U.S. District Judge bans Border Patrol from arresting suspected undocumented immigrants without a warrant in CA’s Eastern District unless flight risk. Agents must inform of rights before “voluntary departure.” The ruling follows an ACLU lawsuit over detentions. pic.twitter.com/IrAzQTXXeI — (@pr0ud_americans) April 30, 2025

