US Signs Ukraine Minerals & Reconstruction Deal

The United States and Ukraine created a new reconstruction and investment fund. The economic agreement between the two countries aims to grant the U.S. access to Ukraine’s reserves of rare earth minerals.

The United States will continue to provide Ukraine with economic and military support as it tries to broker an end to its war with Russia. The arrangement will give implicit security.

“This agreement signals clearly to Russia that the Trump administration is committed to a peace process centered on a free, sovereign, and prosperous Ukraine over the long term,” Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said in a statement. “President Trump envisioned this partnership between the American people and the Ukrainian people to show both sides’ commitment to lasting peace and prosperity in Ukraine.”

He added: “And to be clear, no state or person who financed or supplied the Russian war machine will be allowed to benefit from the reconstruction of Ukraine.”

Thanks to @POTUS @realDonaldTrump’s tireless efforts to secure a lasting peace, I am glad to announce the signing of today’s historic economic partnership agreement between the United States and Ukraine establishing the United States-Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund to help… pic.twitter.com/N1jPa35DYh — Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent (@SecScottBessent) April 30, 2025

