Walz Admits He Was a DEI Pick to Lure Rural White Guys to Kamala

Tim Walz admits he was a DEI pick to reach the white guys, the masculine ones in rural America. Talk about failing miserably over the one thing he was supposed to do. He lost white guys for her.

Walz said during a Harvard Kennedy School forum that he was the “permission structure” for white males in rural areas to vote for the Democratic ticket. He admitted he didn’t do it.

He said he was a code talker to football guys.

What Democrats must think of rural white guys. They say they want to reach the masculine men and then they put up someone like Walz and give David Hogg a DNC vice chairmanship.

They are failing miserably because of their delusions.

Tim Walz admitting he was a DEI pick by Kamala to try and win over truck fixing, football watching White guys pic.twitter.com/6OEWjkh6E1 — captive dreamer (@siegfriedmuell) April 30, 2025

