On Tuesday, a federal judge rejected Donald Trump’s request to intervene in his New York hush money criminal case.

The case is corrupt, but the New York courts are more corrupt.

Donald Trump tried to delay sentencing [and potential imprisonment] until after the election, which takes place during early voting.

U.S. District Judge Alvin Hellerstein ruled that Trump had not satisfied the burden of proof needed for a federal court to take over.

Manhattan prosecutors objected to Trump‘s effort to delay post–trial decisions in the case while he sought to have the federal court step in.

In a letter, they argued that the state had no obligation to postpone the post-trial decisions until after the Hellerstein ruling.

This case was always intended to interfere in the election.

Prosecutors urged the trial judge, Juan M. Merchan, not to delay his rulings on two key defense requests: Trump’s call to delay sentencing until after the November election and his bid to overturn the verdict and dismiss the case in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court’s presidential immunity ruling.

Democrats are too close to their goal of total, permanent power. They will stop at nothing to keep Donald Trump from the Oval Office. Several Democrats already said that if he wins, they plan to contest the election based on Trump allegedly leading an insurrection.

