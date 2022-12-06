Feds Are Investigating an Elon Musk Company – Neuralink

Shocked, I tell you! Federal investigtors have yet another probe of an Elon Musk company, Neuralink. Reuters interviewed 20 employees who are dissatisfied with animal testing. Staff members say testing is rushed, causing needless suffering for animals.

Where is the federal probe of SBF?

“Neuralink Corp is developing a brain implant it hopes will help paralyzed people walk again and cure other neurological ailments. The federal probe, which has not been previously reported, was opened in recent months by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Inspector General at the request of a federal prosecutor, according to two sources with knowledge of the investigation. The probe, one of the sources said, focuses on violations of the Animal Welfare Act, which governs how researchers treat and test some animals,” Reuters reports.

It’s not as if they injected the animals with Pfizer’s vaccine. They had humans for those experiments.