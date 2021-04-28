Feds are out to get Rudy? Execute a search warrant on his apartment









Federal agents executed a search warrant Wednesday at the Manhattan apartment of Rudy Giuliani. It’s part of a criminal investigation [fishing expedition?] by federal prosecutors that has gone on for months.

This information comes from CNN sources and the NY Times and could be false.

Giuliani, who served as former President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer, has been the focus of an investigation concerning his activities in Ukraine. He hasn’t been charged and has denied wrongdoing.

Rudy uncovered some very questionable dealings by Joe Biden, his son, and his brother in Ukraine. He’s been a target ever since. My sense of this is they are going after him because he remains a strong force for the Right and what’s right. He has the goods on the Bidens.

A spokesman for the Manhattan US Attorney’s office declined to comment. The New York Times was the first to report the search.

The Times reported that investigators seized Giuliani’s electronic devices, according to one person with knowledge of the matter.

The Feds wanted to do it under Trump but the DoJ turned them away.

It is unusual for prosecutors to execute a search warrant on a lawyer, although Manhattan federal prosecutors have done so before, most notably in recent years against another former lawyer for Trump, Michael Cohen — a dirtbag, sleazy lawyer.

Related