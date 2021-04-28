Equity or Equality, tyrannical control or freedom?









UK universities are institutionally racist and must do more to support students of color, a leading vice-chancellor has said, according to The Guardian.

Prof David Richardson, chair of Universities UK’s advisory group on stamping out racial harassment on campuses and vice-chancellor of the University of East Anglia, said there was evidence of systemic issues that disproportionally affect students from black and minority ethnic (BAME) backgrounds.

“Institutional racism is when there are systemic issues that are impacting disproportionally on particular members of your community, which need to be dismantled.”

Fine, so what are they? We’ve yet to hear them. This line of reasoning is now a serious assault on the freedom of everyone in the West.

Manchester University said: “We have significant ongoing work to strengthen our approach to equality, diversity, and inclusion in collaboration with our students and staff. We have developed through a robust action plan and a Race Matters report, which we are putting into place as a priority.”

There aren’t any rules they have in place that discriminate and cause systemic racism. What they truly want is to engineer the outcomes for everyone, while erasing merit and effort.

SOCIAL ENGINEERING

Democrats do support systemic racism – against whites. It used to be against blacks. It was called Jim Crow and before that, it was slavery (Dixiecrats).

Systemic racism is now the excuse to transform our entire society, using the concept of equity in lieu of equality.

Our universities are doing the same thing Manchester is doing. They discriminate against Asians at Harvard and Yale and they get away with it. Asians are overly-represented because they work hard and are smart. And the universities want all races to have equal outcomes (disparate outcomes) no matter how dumb or lazy.

That’s Marxist, aka communistic, and this is what is destroying the West, along with critical race theory and all the nonsense tied to it.

You undoubtedly hear this administration talk about equity instead of equality (which our nation was founded upon). Biden has at least one racial equity executive order and he’s being sued as we speak.

EQUITY VERSUS EQUALITY AS DEFINED BY THE LEFT

As a former English major, I’ve collected old dictionaries from the 1700s and looked up the definitions of equity and equality.

In the 1700s, equity meant impartiality or fairness. It doesn’t mean equality or giving each man his due. Equality means sameness, and sameness before the law. In the 1950s, the definitions remained unchanged. Today, the definitions remain the same.

However, the Left is changing how the concepts are used:

Equality means each individual or group of people is given the same resources or opportunities. Equity recognizes that each person has different circumstances and allocates the exact resources and opportunities needed to reach an equal outcome.

or to put it another way:

Equality is providing the same level of opportunity and assistance to all segments of society, such as races and genders. Equity is providing various levels of support and assistance depending on specific needs or abilities.

There is no way to make these determinations fairly. Who gets to decide? People like Nancy Pelosi? Some deranged college president? CEOs like Mark Zuckerberg? Potheads like Jack Dorsey?

You have many different people, unelected, unappointed, some are self-appointed, deciding what is fair and they are taking it too far. They are picking winners and losers, ignoring merit and effort. These leftists are discriminating against one race to help others.

It’s not the same as pouring money into schools in black neighborhoods which is fair. But, even that is problematic. The money goes to corrupt unions and leaders. The schools still rot.

What the Left wants to do is make sure everyone — no matter what they’ve earned — has the exact same outcomes and they want to do it at the expense of white people who are producers. It’s social engineering, and it requires total control by the engineers.

It’s also racist in that it assumes black, Native-American, Hispanic can’t succeed on their own.

It leads to tyranny because the centralized government would make all the decisions if one is to believe the Democrat Party.

WATCH HOW IT’S USED AGAINST THE FIRST AMENDMENT

FREE SPEECH IS AN EQUITY, NOT OUR GIVEN RIGHT

These twisted fools are applying equity to everything, even our free speech.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg told senators in October of last year that during a 230 hearing by the Commerce committee that free speech is an “equity” that should be weighed against other considerations. That’s our First Amendment he is talking about.

Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) said that Facebook is “picking winners and losers” and that the company is “inserting itself” into the issue of free speech. “Is the First Amendment a given right, or is that a competing equity?” she asked, referencing Zuckerberg’s earlier commentary.

“I believe strongly in free expression,” Zuckerberg replied. “But I do think that, like all equities, it is balanced against other equities, like safety and privacy.”

“Even the people who believe in the strongest possible interpretation of the First Amendment still believe there should be some limits on speech when it could cause risk of imminent physical harm. The kind of famous example that’s used is that you can’t shout fire in a crowded theater,” Zuckerberg added. “So I think that getting those equities right and the balance right is the challenge that we face.”

And who will decide what we can say and how we say it? The media?

In other words, free speech is now a competing equity and not our inherent right.

BidenBama is pushing equity over equality in every area of life, using minorities as an excuse. It’s unAmerican. He’s really pushing communism.

Hardcore leftists destroy everything they touch, even words. They’ve destroyed the Democrat Party.

