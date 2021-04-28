Man with his feet on Pelosi’s desk finally released pending trial









The man who was pictured with his feet on Nancy Pelosi’s desk during the January 6th breach will be released to Arkansas with a GPS monitor. The judge called it a “test.”

Judge Christopher “Casey” Cooper, in announcing him to home confinement, said, “The notion that the events of Jan. 6 were a legitimate or excusable social protest against ruling elites or worse yet a reaction to some people in society feeling that they have been unfairly scapegoated for racism is, in a word, absurd,” according to reporters who were there at the hearing. Cooper, in releasing Barnett, said he should consider it “a test,” The Epoch Times reports.

Barnett has been charged with a felony count of entering the Capitol with a dangerous weapon and is accused of bringing a stun gun into the building. He also faces misdemeanor counts of unlawful entry to a restricted building, disorderly conduct, and theft.

Prosecutors want to put him in prison for six years. He does not have a police record.

So far, he has no interest in any plea deals although they have offered none, and is preparing for trial.

“As of now, we are awaiting further discovery from the government, and we are looking to proceed to trial. Should an acceptable offer materialize between now and then, then we will give it due and proper consideration,” McBride said in an interview.

McBride said that Barnett’s actions on Jan. 6 are consistent with his personality of being “a jokester” or a “funny man.”

“My client understands that his statements and that the—accepting the allegation as true, the note that, for the sake of argument, of course, the note that he’s alleged to have left was all made in bad taste,” he told CNN.

Elaborating on why he sat at Pelosi’s desk, he added that “Mr. Barnett is a funny man. He’s a jokester, he doesn’t have a real clear sense of boundaries. If he could take it back, he likely would. But we can’t unring the bell at this point.”

In fact, he did appear to be making a bad joke.

