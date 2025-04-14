Feds Charge Man Who Firebombed a Tesla Dealership & GOP HQ – Will Seek 40 Years

Attorney General Pam Bondi charged the person who firebombed a Tesla dealership and a Republican Party headquarters in New Mexico. The DOJ will seek 40 years in a federal prison with no plea deals.

Jamison Wagner, 40, from Albuquerque, was arrested in the two arson attacks. He was arrested following a multi-agency investigation.

According to court documents, the first incident occurred on February 9 at the Tesla Albuquerque showroom, where two vehicles were damaged. Investigators found a glass container with a napalm-like substance and a green metal lid marked with a handwritten letter “I” or “H.” Graffiti that read “Die Elon,” “Tesla Nazi Inc,” and swastikas were spray-painted on the building and nearby vehicles.

The second attack took place on March 30 at the RPNM office, where a fire caused significant damage to the entryway. The phrase “ICE=KKK” was found spray-painted on the wall. Surveillance footage showed a white sedan, later identified as a 2015 Hyundai Accent, arriving near the building.


