Feds Charge Man Who Firebombed a Tesla Dealership & GOP HQ – Will Seek 40 Years

Attorney General Pam Bondi charged the person who firebombed a Tesla dealership and a Republican Party headquarters in New Mexico. The DOJ will seek 40 years in a federal prison with no plea deals.

Jamison Wagner, 40, from Albuquerque, was arrested in the two arson attacks. He was arrested following a multi-agency investigation.

According to court documents, the first incident occurred on February 9 at the Tesla Albuquerque showroom, where two vehicles were damaged. Investigators found a glass container with a napalm-like substance and a green metal lid marked with a handwritten letter “I” or “H.” Graffiti that read “Die Elon,” “Tesla Nazi Inc,” and swastikas were spray-painted on the building and nearby vehicles.

The second attack took place on March 30 at the RPNM office, where a fire caused significant damage to the entryway. The phrase “ICE=KKK” was found spray-painted on the wall. Surveillance footage showed a white sedan, later identified as a 2015 Hyundai Accent, arriving near the building.

BREAKING: An arrest has been made in the firebombing of a Tesla dealership and the attack on the New Mexico GOP headquarters. We are seeking up to 40 years in prison—no negotiating. This kind of political violence will be prosecuted to the fullest extent. pic.twitter.com/KHWpVsPKdV — News – Pam Bondi (@PamBondi_AG) April 14, 2025

