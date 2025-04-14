Harvard Won’t Be “Taken Over by Government”

Harvard will continue to accept Freshmen who need remedial math. [They offer remedial math to Freshman.] They will continue to take terrorists in from foreign lands. DEI will continue, and they won’t be “taken over by the government.”

Harvard University rejected a proposed deal with President Donald Trump, putting $9 billion in federal funding at risk.

The Trump administration proposed conditions Harvard must follow to receive funding, including eliminating DEI initiatives and screening for international students “supportive of terrorism and anti-Semitism.”

“No government — regardless of which party is in power — should dictate what private universities can teach, whom they can admit and hire, and which areas of study and inquiry they can pursue,” Harvard President Alan Garber wrote in a note to the university community.

“Although some of the demands outlined by the government are aimed at combating antisemitism, the majority represent direct governmental regulation of the ‘intellectual conditions’ at Harvard,” Garber said.

The White House has also called on Columbia, Cornell, and Northwestern universities to discontinue the DEI practices or lose federal funding.

Okay then, cancel funding. I don’t know why they get taxpayer funding anyway, especially with those outrageous tuitions. Then cancel their tax-free endowment.

If they are so private, they don’t need anything from the government.

