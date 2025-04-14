President Bukele Can’t Send Our MS-13 Foreign Terrorist Back

EL SALVADOR PRESIDENT BUKELE: “We’re very eager to help. We know you have a crime problem, a terrorism problem you need help with. If we can help, we can do it.”

CNN propagandist Kaitlin Collins battled with President Trump this morning in the Oval Office. She wants the illegal alien MS-13 gang member returned to the US.

Collins asked if President Trump would get the criminal alien back – Abrego Garcia, and Trump officials took turns answering her question. Pam Bondi explained that two US courts found in 2019 that he was MS-13.

President Bukele joined in, saying he couldn’t return the terrorist to the US because it would amount to smuggling a terrorist into the United States.

Trump wanted to know how many times they (the reporters) would ask the same question after he won the SCOTUS decision 9-0.

Trump called the reporters “sick people.”

JUST IN: President Trump has multiple members of his admin take turns ripping CNN’s Kaitlan Collins after she asked why an alleged MS-13 member was deported to El Salvador. Lmao. Pam Bondi, Stephen Miller, Marco Rubio, as well as Nayib Bukele all ripped the media after Collins… pic.twitter.com/R7Y2ZOSt37 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) April 14, 2025

“You have 350 million people to liberate,” Bukele said at today’s press conference.

“We turned the murder capital of the world into the safest country in the western hemisphere,” he said. Critics complain about mass arrests.

Bukele fired back: “Sometimes they say we imprisoned thousands. I like to say we liberated millions.”

Trump grinned: “That’s very good! Who gave him that line? Do you think I can use that?”

Bukele continues: “To liberate 350 million people, you have to imprison some. That’s the way it works, right? You can’t just free the criminals and think crime’s going to go down magically. You have to imprison them—so you can liberate 350 million Americans asking for the end of crime and the end of terrorism.”

NEW: El Salvador’s President Just Issued a Challenge to Trump—“You Have 350 Million People to Liberate.” This wasn’t a photo op. It was a mission briefing. At the White House, El Salvador’s President Nayib Bukele looked President Trump dead in the eye and said: “You have 350… pic.twitter.com/9QQDxkJhQ2 — The Vigilant Fox (@VigilantFox) April 14, 2025

Today’s press conference focused on what Trump refers to as the America-hating media.

WOW! Even President Bukele of El Salvador is CALLING OUT the fake news media in the Oval Office “What you’re doing with the border is remarkable. It has dropped, what, 95%… Why are those numbers not in the media?” SPOT ON, @nayibbukele! pic.twitter.com/KABebulhGd — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) April 14, 2025

This is stunning:

BREAKING: Tom Homan just went on Fox to talk about Nayib Bukele and current deportation stats that sit around 58,000 deported. I want that number exponentially larger. pic.twitter.com/L0IkULvwTG — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) April 14, 2025

