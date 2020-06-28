Feds charge 4 in attack on statue of Andrew Jackson, hero of War of 1812

Four men are charged with damaging the D.C. statue of Andrew Jackson as they tried to take it down. One is under arrest and the other three are on the loose. Only one of them was from D.C. They were charged federally and really need to get years in jail to stop this destruction of U.S. history.

Were they paid? Follow the money. In the least, there is a strong suggestion of a dangerous network of these leftists.

Andrew Jackson saved us during the War of 1812. He was the hero of the war. He was also a Revolutionary War hero. The leftists don’t want you to know that.

Connor Matthew Judd, 20, of D.C. is under arrest and appeared in court on Saturday.

The other three who are at large are Lee Michael Cantrell, 47 comes from Virginia, Ryan Lane, 37 is from Maryland, and Graham Lloyd, 37 is from Maine.

PHOTOS OF THE LOSERS

6 25 20 Jackson BOLOs by Maura on Scribd