Feds finally charged BLM-Antifa terrorist who rioted in the Capitol

John Sulivan is a notorious hard-left agitator, and he was in the Capitol on January 6th. He was next to Ashli Babbitt when she decided to climb through a broken window in the Capitol and was shot dead by an officer.

John Sullivan and others breaking through a barricade, with the Utah man shouting: “There are so many people. Let’s go. This [Expletive] is ours! [Expletive] yeah. We accomplished this [expletive]. We did this together. [Expletive] yeah!” He added, “We are all a part of this history. Let’s burn this [Expletive] down.”

During one conversation with others while inside, Sullivan said, “We gotta get this [expletive] burned.” At other times, he said, among other things, “it’s our house [expletive]” and “we are getting this [expletive].”

Sullivan told U.S. Capitol Police officers to stand down so that they wouldn’t get hurt, according to the court filing (pdf). He joined the crowd trying to open doors to another part of the Capitol, telling people “Hey guys, I have a knife” and asking them to let him get to the front. He did not make it to the doors. Sullivan later tried to get the officers guarding the Speaker’s Lobby to go home, telling them: “Bro, I’ve seen people out there get hurt.”

ANDERSON COOPER AND CHRIST HAYES INTERVIEWED HIM

Sullivan spoke to a slew of media outlets after the breach, including CNN and ABC. He told The Epoch Times that he took steps to blend in with the crowd so he didn’t “get beat up.”

The Utah radical said he’s known in the activist community as being a member of the far-left, anarcho-communist group Antifa. He denied being a member of the network.

The domestic terrorist of the Left posted information about the plans on his social media

Sullivan was charged with rioting and criminal mischief in Provo, Utah, based on his activities around a protest last year in which a person was shot and injured.

Sullivan was charged this week with unlawful entry, disorderly conduct, and attempted obstruction of law enforcement. He faces jail time if convicted.

Sullivan has posted in support of Black Lives Matter. He leads a group called Insurgence USA, which says it was founded in the wake of the death of George Floyd, a black man, in police custody in Minneapolis last year.

HE’S A KNOWN AGITATOR

Anarchist John Sullivan was just arrested for rioting in the US Capitol. Evidence shows him agitating the crowd and inciting violence. https://t.co/4dsh8ivgka https://t.co/jjkM0NsW29 — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) January 14, 2021

Related