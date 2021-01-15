Peter Navarro releases his third report on the election

“The move by BigTech firms to de-platform FreeSpeech social media site Parler has a chilling effect,” said WH trade advisor PeterNavarro .

Peter Navarro, the White House trade advisor, released his third report on the election and voter integrity.

You can read it on this link or read below.

He calls for a full investigation. Navarro writes if ‘the Democrat Party, RINO elements of the Republican Party, the anti-Trump mainstream media, and the out-of-control censoring social media oligarchs do not cease and desist from their efforts to suppress the search for truth about the 2020 election, history will judge all of these people, corporations, and institutions in the harshest possible manner.’

READ THE REPORT

The Navarro Report Volume III

