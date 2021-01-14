Insider taped Jack Dorsey: censoring Trump was just the beginning

Twitter Insider Records CEO Jack Dorsey Laying Out Roadmap for Future Political Censorship … ‘We Are Focused on One Account [President Trump] Right Now, But This is Going to be Much Bigger Than Just One Account’

Jack Dorsey, Twitter CEO: “We are focused on one account [@realDonaldTrump] right now, but this is going to be much bigger than just one account, and it’s going to go on for much longer than just this day, this week, and the next few weeks, and go on beyond the inauguration.”

Dorsey: “So, the focus is certainly on this account [@realDonaldTrump] and how it ties to real-world violence. But also, we need to think much longer-term around how these dynamics play out over time. I don’t believe this is going away anytime soon.”

Dorsey: “You know, the U.S. is extremely divided. Our platform is showing that every single day.”

Dorsey said that censoring Trump was just the beginning. Dorsey said that political tensions are high in the United States.

Watch:

🚨CENSORSHIP GONE WILD🚨 “We are focused on one account [@realDonaldTrump] right now but this is going to be MUCH BIGGER than just one account & it’s going to go on for much longer…”#ExposeTwitter pic.twitter.com/0AFLJDBzrA — Project Veritas (@Project_Veritas) January 14, 2021

JACK DORSEY’S BARELY COHERENT EXCUSE FOR BANNING THE PRESIDENT

