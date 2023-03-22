Feds Raise Interest Rate 25bps

The Feds raise interest rates by 25bps, but there’s no inflation. Just ask Joe. He’ll tell you the economy is great. The Feds say the banking system is sound and resilient even though the FDIC is thinking of eliminating the $250,000 cap on insured deposits.

The Feds want maximum employment and inflation at 2%. Additional rate increases might be coming.

The Feds are also pumping a $300 billion loan into the economy while we have inflation.


