Feds to gradually withdraw from downtown Portland – Update, not really

Update: Feds say they’re staying! See below.

The Governor of Oregon Kate Brown announced that federal agents will engage in a “phased withdrawal” from the city’s downtown area starting Thursday.

Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Chad Wolf said in a statement that he and Brown have reached a joint plan to end the “violent activity in Portland directed at federal properties and law enforcement officers.”

“That plan includes the robust presence of Oregon State Police in downtown Portland,” Wolf said. “State and local law enforcement will begin securing properties and streets, especially those surrounding federal properties that have been under nightly attack for the past two months.”

The police will coordinate with federal officers to ensure that all federal facilities remain “protected and secure.”

The police were banned from cooperating with federal law enforcement. They also were not allowed to use resources to protect downtown Portland. Wolf said he and the President will not tolerate violent criminal activity aimed at federal properties and law enforcement.

Brown keeps trying to pin the violence on the feds instead of Antifa but the facts prove her wrong. Antifa violence long preceded the presence of federal officers.

After my discussions with VP Pence and others, the federal government has agreed to withdraw federal officers from Portland. They have acted as an occupying force & brought violence. Starting tomorrow, all Customs and Border Protection & ICE officers will leave downtown Portland. — Governor Kate Brown (@OregonGovBrown) July 29, 2020

Last night was the 62nd night of violence, much of it aimed at the courthouse. Blaming this on police or federal officers is crazy.

Portland has fined the feds $500 an hour for erecting a fence around the federal courthouse without a permit. It’s just one more insane attack on our law enforcement.

If the state police don’t do the job, there will be hell to pay.

UPDATE:

But in a statement issued around the same time, acting Department of Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf said that his department “will continue to maintain our current, augmented federal law enforcement personnel in Portland until we are assured that the Hatfield Federal Courthouse and other federal properties will no longer be attacked and that the seat of justice in Portland will remain secure,” NBC News reported.

“The Department will continue to re-evaluate our security posture in Portland, and should circumstances on the ground significantly improve due to the influx of state and local law enforcement, we anticipate the ability to change our force posture,” Wolf added.

The feds issued their statement about the same time and they never said they would leave:

That’s not what the feds said. https://t.co/F3QdfEOq6i — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) July 29, 2020

Why did you lie, Governor? https://t.co/oKAPm2wG1c — Too Big to Manage Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) July 29, 2020

Meanwhile, the Antifa moms are suing the administration over the use of gas and rubber bullets. The hard left, which is the mainstream Democrat party, wants to remove all forms of self-defense.

And the rioters continue to riot.

Rioters have started multiple fires in downtown Portland. They are firing mortars at the courthouse as well. Federal officers have given at least six audio warnings to stop the criminal violent behavior. #PortlandRiots #antifa pic.twitter.com/XMn69sB0qH — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) July 29, 2020