President moves to make DACA disappear

United Press International reported the Trump administration won’t accept new applications for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program. The notice camr from the Department of Homeland Security said in a memo released Tuesday.

It goes against court decisions.

“The announcement comes more than a month after the Supreme Court ruled against the administration’s attempts to end the program, which gives protections to undocumented immigrants brought to the United States as children”, the report stated.

“In addition to blocking new applications, the department said it would only renew applications on a case-by-case basis and renewals will be for one year instead of two.”

DACA is illegal and unconstitutional because it violates federal law and was implemented with nothing more tan a memo from then-president Obama.

The Supreme Court’s decision was absurd.