Feinstein Calls for a Temporary Replacement

Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-Calif.) announced she could not return to work as soon as planned due to ongoing health complications. There are calls for her to resign, unlike the case of John Fetterman, so she asked the Senate to appoint a temporary replacement for her on the Judiciary Committee.

Hours before, Reps. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.) and Dean Phillips (D-Minn.) called for her to resign from the chamber.

Feinstein has been sidelined since late February after being diagnosed with shingles. Her absence, coupled with that of Sen. John Fetterman (D-Pa.), has left Democrats working at an even 49-49 at best during that time.

They waited for Fetterman because he’s a WOKE, radical Marxist.

Feinstein also appears to be senile, while Fetterman is brain-damaged. Come to think of it, Biden’s brain-damaged or senile. Are you sensing a pattern here with Democrat leaders?

They can’t get their radical leftist judges approved in the Senate without Feinstein. They have a backup of 14 radicals.

FEINSTEIN ISSUED A STATEMENT

“When I was first diagnosed with shingles, I expected to return by the end of the March work period. Unfortunately, my return to Washington has been delayed due to continued complications related to my diagnosis,” Feinstein said in a Wednesday night statement.

“I intend to return as soon as possible once my medical team advises that it’s safe for me to travel. In the meantime, I remain committed to the job and will continue to work from home in San Francisco,” Feinstein continued.

“I understand that my absence could delay the important work of the Judiciary Committee, so I’ve asked [Majority Leader Chuck Schumer] to ask the Senate to allow another Democratic senator to temporarily serve until I’m able to resume my committee work,” she added.

