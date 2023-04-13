One Is Violent, Two Lie, And That Equals The Tennessee Three

By
M Dowling
-
0
78

Scoop Nashville has an incredible scoop about the leader of the Tennessee Three Marxists, Rep. Justin Jones. It turns out that he’s a violent, nasty guy. I already dealt with liar Gloria Johnson, but look at Justin Jones and Justin Pearson in the clips below. Pearson’s not much better than Jones, but he didn’t stop cars and beat up people.

WEIRD HEROES

Jones was lauded by Democrats (who have some weird heroes) for violating the Tennessee legislature’s rules. He screamed through a BULLHORN during the legislative session and wouldn’t let them talk, along with Reps. Pearson and Johnson. He also led an angry mob to the Capitol.

After he pulled the fake race card, Jones and Pearson were reinstated, but he’s not a hero.

BUSTED!  HE’S VIOLENT!

“They will try to push a false narrative portraying me as “violent” as a way to deflect from their own actions. They will suggest that I am out of order. That is their strategy. However, I’m hopeful for the chance to present our evidence in a transparent manner.” Jones tweeted.

Only, it wasn’t false.

JUSTIN PEARSON, WHEN HE WAS A PRIVILEGED AND CLEAN CUT COLLEGE YOUTH, A UNITER

And Justin now, angry, with a black southern accent. Not violent, just an angry Marxist agitator.


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments