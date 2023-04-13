One Is Violent, Two Lie, And That Equals The Tennessee Three

Scoop Nashville has an incredible scoop about the leader of the Tennessee Three Marxists, Rep. Justin Jones. It turns out that he’s a violent, nasty guy. I already dealt with liar Gloria Johnson, but look at Justin Jones and Justin Pearson in the clips below. Pearson’s not much better than Jones, but he didn’t stop cars and beat up people.

WEIRD HEROES

Jones was lauded by Democrats (who have some weird heroes) for violating the Tennessee legislature’s rules. He screamed through a BULLHORN during the legislative session and wouldn’t let them talk, along with Reps. Pearson and Johnson. He also led an angry mob to the Capitol.

After he pulled the fake race card, Jones and Pearson were reinstated, but he’s not a hero.

BUSTED! HE’S VIOLENT!

Uh oh! A video of Justin Jones down in Nashville stopping cars and assaulting drivers in the summer of 2020 This is one of the state reps who was expelled and just reinstated. Please DO NOT RT pic.twitter.com/Ut8k1WOCdi — Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) April 13, 2023

BREAKING: Video shows reinstated TN State Rep Justin Jones stopping cars and assaulting drivers in summer of 2020https://t.co/DZbJEZIYer — Jack Poso 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) April 13, 2023

“They will try to push a false narrative portraying me as “violent” as a way to deflect from their own actions. They will suggest that I am out of order. That is their strategy. However, I’m hopeful for the chance to present our evidence in a transparent manner.” Jones tweeted.

Only, it wasn’t false.

They will try to push a false narrative portraying me as “violent” as a way to deflect from their own actions. They will suggest that I am out of order. That is their strategy. However, I’m hopeful for the chance to present our evidence in a transparent manner. 7/ — Rep. Justin Jones (@brotherjones_) June 23, 2021

This will not work. We are not afraid, because perfect love casts out all fear. 5/ — Rep. Justin Jones (@brotherjones_) June 23, 2021

JUSTIN PEARSON, WHEN HE WAS A PRIVILEGED AND CLEAN CUT COLLEGE YOUTH, A UNITER

And Justin now, angry, with a black southern accent. Not violent, just an angry Marxist agitator.

Justin Jones, Democrat Insurrectionist and expelled Tennesse representative is a fraud— This is him in 2016 vs 2023😳 pic.twitter.com/Duhtkujq8g — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) April 12, 2023

