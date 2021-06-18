Felony assaults up 80% in elite Greenwich Village, crime up everywhere



















Greenwich Village has become home to movie stars and other celebrities. The average home costs $1.3 million. Crime and violence in beautiful Washington Square Park are spilling out into the streets and even in private homes.

One pervert broke into a home and rubbed his penis on a ten-year-old girl’s feet.

🚨WANTED for SEXUALLY MOTIVATED FELONY: On 6/11 at approximately 1 AM, in the vicinity of Broadway & Bond St, a 10-year-old female was inside her residence & awaken by a man in her room who rubbed his penis on her feet. Any info DM @NYPDTips or ☎️call 800577TIPS anonymously. pic.twitter.com/fIZ44GgDWG — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) June 16, 2021

The NYPD’s 6th precinct, which oversees Greenwich Village and the West Village, reported an 80% increase in felony assaults during the most recently available weeklong period, from June 7 to June 13, compared to the same time last year, statistics show. During that same period, grand larcenies were up 183%, petit larcenies were up 138.5% and misdemeanor assaults were up 366.7%.

Meanwhile, robberies were down and no incidents were reported in any of the other crime types.

During the most recent 28-day period, reports of robberies, felony assaults, larcenies, “other sex crimes,” hate crimes, and misdemeanor assaults were up, with the latter showing an increase of 480% year over year, precinct statistics show. Shooting and burglary incidents were down.

It’s not just in Greenwich Village, it’s the elite areas of Park Slope, the Upper West Side, and working-class areas in Brooklyn, the Bronx, and Queens.

Unlawful and uncivil actions resulted in 22 arrested and 5 Officers injured by bottles and objects being thrown. pic.twitter.com/goMq1ZLQs8 — NYPD Manhattan South (@NYPDPBMS) June 7, 2021

The NYPD works hard to ensure safety at Washington Square Park. Last night, 3 people were assaulted — 1 stabbed, 1 slashed. As the investigation continues, we’re asking for the public’s help to ensure the park is safe for every New Yorker. Anyone with info can call #800577TIPS. pic.twitter.com/7btuv3XIiF — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) June 12, 2021

In April, a man disrupted the filming of The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel:

