Gunman chases man with 2 children, shoots him in broad daylight in NYC



















A gunman dressed all in black chased a man with two children down a Bronx street in the hellhole of New York City.

A 24-year-old victim was shot in the back and both legs in broad daylight in the Bronx. The victim was with a 10-year-old girl and a 5 year-old boy.

The little girl embraces the little boy, protecting him from the gunfire. The children were not hurt.

The victim is in “stable” condition at a local hospital.

How is defending the police and keeping them from doing their jobs working out?

🚨Please Share@NYPDDetectives need your help identifying & locating the 2 men seen in this video shooting another man near 1551 Sheridan Ave. in the Bronx. Yes, those are children with the victim, who were very fortunately not injured. Call @NYPDTips at #800577TIPS with info. pic.twitter.com/jiQE9MdKep — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) June 18, 2021

