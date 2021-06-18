Gunman chases man with 2 children, shoots him in broad daylight in NYC

A gunman dressed all in black chased a man with two children down a Bronx street in the hellhole of New York City.

A 24-year-old victim was shot in the back and both legs in broad daylight in the Bronx. The victim was with a 10-year-old girl and a 5 year-old boy.

The little girl embraces the little boy, protecting him from the gunfire. The children were not hurt.

The victim is in “stable” condition at a local hospital.

How is defending the police and keeping them from doing their jobs working out?


