CHAPTER 38: BigBrain, BICAN, and “The Evil Twins of Technocracy and Transhumanism”

Space Is No Longer the Final Frontier—Reality Is*

Globalism is a replacement ideology that seeks to reorder the world into one singular, planetary Unistate ruled by the globalist elite. The globalist war on nation-states cannot succeed without collapsing the United States of America. The long-term strategic attack plan moves America incrementally from constitutional republic to socialism to globalism to feudalism. The tactical attack plan uses asymmetric psychological and informational warfare to destabilize Americans and drive society out of objective reality into the madness of subjective reality. America’s children are the primary target of the globalist predators.

Globalism is a replacement ideology replete with a replacement religion—Scientism. Scientism is a political ideology that challenges the foundation of objective, factual science, replacing it with consensus, feeling “science.” Objective science is independently provable and reproducible. Consensus “science” is simply a subjective opinion and neither provable nor reproducible.

The Marxification of education (Chapter 29) has yielded a generation of woke young people who have rejected their parents’ Judeo-Christian religion and replaced it with Scientism. The Glossary of Leftist Doublespeak (Chapter 28) defines Scientism as “an exaggerated trust in the efficacy of the methods of natural science applied to all areas of investigation (as in philosophy, the social sciences, and the humanities). It has replaced traditional religion as the moral and ethical authority for woke members of society.”

Joshua Mercer, the cofounder of the CatholicVote.org website, describes the conversion in an article posted by Daily Caller News Foundation on April 8, 2023, “Gen Z Traded Church for ‘A New Religion,’ Faith Leaders Say“:[i]

It’s not that Gen Z isn’t religious; it’s that they picked a new religion. They have fervent beliefs and rituals, they have their symbols and sacraments, and they definitely purge their ranks of “blasphemers” or anyone insufficiently dedicated to their faith. Look at how every corporation rushes to embrace the rainbow flag every June and look at how people adorn their social media platforms with symbols to show solidarity with Black Lives Matter, COVID-19 vaccination, Ukraine, or climate change. They are definitely evangelizing; it’s just not Christianity.

Scientism supports globalist strivings for technocracy and transhumanism—the building blocks of the globalist Unistate. The reader will recall that transhumanism is the transcendence of our bodies’ physical limitations and the ascendance to “Humanity 2.0.” What globalism’s talking heads fail to mention is that Scientism’s Humanity 2.0 also “transcends” Judeo-Christian morality, which safeguards the individual. Scientism protects the collective, the group. The empathy and compassion that are signature characteristics of Judeo-Christian morality are entirely absent in Scientism.

This is an essential detail. The Unistate has no place for human empathy, compassion, or family loyalty. Scientism replaces family loyalty and patriotism with exclusive loyalty to the Unistate in a life devoid of empathy and compassion. Young people who embrace collectivism, Scientism, transgenderism, and transhumanism fail to recognize this essential detail and its profound implications.

Scientism, the religion of the woke, is an existential danger to the world’s population. This is not hyperbole; it is the choice facing Americans today—far beyond the fight over the “science” of masks and viruses.

Author, lecturer, and globalization critic Patrick M. Wood has been warning for decades about the existential threats of technocracy and transhumanism, the two central globalist objectives.

In his July 11, 2021, article, “The Evil Twins of Transhumanism and Technocracy,”[ii] Wood explains how technocracy and transhumanism rely on Scientism:

The dots between Technocracy and Transhumanism are easily connected once it is understood that both sit atop the pseudo-science religion of Scientism, which posits that science is god and scientists and engineers are its priesthoods. This article provides the current framework to understand this nexus. —Patrick Wood

Technocracy is the transformation of society, and transhumanism is the transformation of the human condition of people who live in that society.

Both are underpinned by a religious belief known as Scientism that says that science is a god and that scientists, engineers and technologists are the priesthood that translates findings into practice.

It is a fatal error to equate Scientism with science. True science explores the natural world using the time-tested scientific method of repeated experimentation and validation. By comparison, Scientism is a speculative, metaphysical worldview about the nature and reality of the universe and man’s relation to it.

Scientism refutes traditional religious views, morals, and philosophy and instead looks to science as the source of personal and societal moral value.

The relationship between Technocracy and Transhumanism can be seen as early as 1933 when Harold Loeb wrote Life in a Technocracy: What It Might Be Like:

“Technocracy envisages another form of domestication, a form in which man may become more than man… Technocracy is designed to develop the so-called higher faculties in every man and not to make each man resigned to the lot into which he may be born… Through breeding with specific individuals for specific purposes… A technocracy, then, should in time produce a race of men superior in quality to any now known on earth…”

Thus, Loeb saw Technocracy (the society) as producing a superior quality of man by applying advanced technology to the human condition.

The Nature of Technocracy

Formalized in 1932 by scientists and engineers at Columbia University, the movement defined itself in a 1938 edition of its magazine, The Technocrat:

“Technocracy is the science of social engineering, the scientific operation of the entire social mechanism to produce and distribute goods and services to the entire population… For the first time in human history, it will be done as a scientific, technical, engineering problem.”

Indeed, Technocracy was an economic system based on science and social engineering. Technocrats were so certain that their scientific approach was so righteous that there would be no need for any political structures whatsoever:

“There will be no place for Politics, Politicians, Finance or Financiers, Rackets or Racketeers… Technocracy will distribute by means of a certificate of distribution available to every citizen from birth to death.“

Today, Technocracy is embodied in the World Economic Forum’s Great Reset and the various United Nations manifestations of Sustainable Development: Agenda 21, 2030 Agenda, New Urban Agenda, etc.

The Nature of Transhumanism

A philosophical mainstay of modern Transhumanism, Max More, defined it in 1990 as:

“…a class of philosophies of life that seek the continuation and acceleration of the evolution of intelligent life beyond its currently human form and human limitations by means of science and technology, guided by life-promoting principles and values.”

The means to the end is ultimately genetic engineering that takes over and speeds up evolution theory to create Humanity 2.0.

Since the advent of CRISPR gene-editing technology, Transhumanists have saturated universities and private corporations to modify all categories of living things, including humans.

What is preached as the preservation of biodiversity by the United Nations is really the takeover of genetic material, which was noted as early as 1994, just two years after the debut of Sustainable Development and Agenda 21 at the UN Conference on Economic Development (UNCED) in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

The 1994 book The Earth Brokers was written by two principal participants in the Rio process who did not blindly swallow what had just happened. They noted two things about the biodiversity convention that 156 nations of the world adopted:

“The convention implicitly equates the diversity of life—animals and plants—to the diversity of genetic codes, for which read genetic resources. By doing so, diversity becomes something modern science can manipulate…the convention promotes biotechnology as being ‘essential for the conservation and sustainable use of biodiversity.'”

Secondly, they noted that “the main stake raised by the biodiversity convention is the issue of ownership and control over biological diversity…the major concern was the protection of the pharmaceutical and emerging biological industries.”

It is little wonder today that the pharmaceutical industry is producing gene therapy shots using genetically modified RNA to transform the body’s immune system. They have been working hard since 1992 to advance the technology needed to hijack the human genome and begin the transformative pathway to Humanity 2.0.

The Great Reset Embraces Both Technocracy and Transhumanism

It has been noted in many professional journals that the World Economic Forum and its founder/spokesman Klaus Schwab are promoting both Technocracy and Transhumanism at the same time. In light of this article, this should not be surprising.

The European Academy on Religion and Society (EARS), for instance, wrote that:

“…the highly influential members of the World Economic Forum have a plan for what should come next. It is called ‘The Great Reset,’ and it envisions a truly ‘transhumanist’ future for us all… Since mid-2020, the WEF has been promoting its vision for our post-coronavirus future, which they call ‘The Great Reset.’ In their view, the pandemic has exposed the weaknesses of our old system and, therefore, presents a perfect opportunity to ‘reset’ our world and start anew. What is striking about this plan, which the WEF has condensed into a virus-shaped mindmap, is its implicit endorsement of a philosophy called ‘transhumanism.'” (emphasis added)

As initially stated, “Technocracy is to the transformation of society as Transhumanism is to the transformation of the human condition of people who would live in that society.”

In conclusion, the evil twins of Technocracy and Transhumanism, along with their underlying religion of Scientism, need to be recognized for what they are, but most importantly, they must be resisted and rejected with every fiber of our being.

With their catchy slogan, Trust the Science, globalist social engineers advanced their false narrative, beginning with two false tenets of Scientism: man-made climate change is killing the physical planet, and the COVID-19 pandemic is killing human life on the planet. Then, the globalists offered to “save” the planet and humanity with their experimental gene-altering messenger RNA (mRNA) treatments deceitfully labeled “vaccines.” The catastrophic socioeconomic consequences would launch The Great Reset and initiate the final battle for planetary control.

The Great Reset is yet another euphemism, a deceitful marketing technique designed to sell globalism’s New World Order of masters and slaves to a fearful and trusting public. It is feudalism disguised as deliverance through 21st-century technology. The Great Reset is a computer analogy that infers the new normal of transhumanism and technocracy. It is a slogan that redefines what it means to be human. In the reimagined serfdom of Humanity 2.0, the rulers are able to control their super-slaves’ thoughts, moods, and behavior. There is no mother, father, sister, or brother in the New World Order. The entire concept of family has been erased.

The breakthrough technology for transhuman research is Scientism’s BigBrain Project, begun in 2003 with a 65-year-old body donor. The brain tissue was sectioned, stained, scanned, and digitized. The resulting digital images were processed and eventually became the BigBrain, an ultra-high-resolution 3-D digital atlas of the human brain.

BigBrain is an open-access reference brain released in June 2013 by researchers at the Montreal Neurological Institute and the German Forschungszantrum Jülich, both part of the Human Brain Project,[iii] a European Future and Emerging Technologies Flagship project that ran from 2013 to 2023. Its primary objective was creatING an ICT-based (information and communication technologies) platform for brain research.

BigBrain is a standard tool in human brain research that is freely accessible worldwide on its website.[iv] BigBrain is continually updated, and in 2017, building on Google’s open-source project, Neuroglancer, the first version of the Human Brain Project’s web-based 3-D atlas viewer was released. It is capable of displaying very large brain volumes and finding related neuroscience data.

In June 2020, the fourth BigBrain Workshop launched HIBALL, the funding umbrella for the BigBrain Project. HIBALL is an acronym for Helmholtz International BigBrain Analytics & Learning Laboratory. Helmholtz Association[v] consists of 18 legally independent research centers with approximately 45,000 employees and an annual budget of almost 6 billion euros. Helmholtz is Germany’s largest scientific organization, and a major funding source in the public-private BigBrain Project.[vi]

HIBALL[vii] plans to move the BigBrain Project to the next level of neuroscience research by reinforcing the utilization and co-development of the latest artificial intelligence (AI) and high-performance computing (HPC) technologies for building highly detailed 3-D brain models. The goal is to develop new tools and services in AI, atlasing, modeling, and simulation.

On April 2, 2013, the Obama administration announced its own collaborative, public-private research initiative called the BRAIN Initiative (Brain Research through Advancing Innovative Neurotechnologies). The announcement proposed initial expenditures for fiscal year 2014 via $110 million from the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), the National Institutes of Health (NIH), and the National Science Foundation (NSF). BRAIN Initiative affiliates include private companies, universities, and other organizations in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Denmark.

Science[viii] magazine reported on the BRAIN Initiative’s developments in an article published on September 22, 2022:

The BRAIN Initiative, the 9-year-old, multibillion-dollar U.S. neuroscience effort, today announced its most ambitious challenge yet: compiling the world’s most comprehensive map of cells in the human brain. Scientists say the BRAIN Initiative Cell Atlas Network (BICAN), funded with $500 million over five years, will help them understand how the human brain works and how diseases affect it. BICAN “will transform the way we do neuroscience research for generations to come,” says BRAIN Initiative Director John Ngai of the National Institutes of Health (NIH)….

Another $36 million over three years announced today will fund the BRAIN Armamentarium, which will develop viral vectors and lipid nanoparticles that home in on and genetically tweak specific types of brain cells. These tools will help scientists study cell function and develop disease treatments.

A third project called BRAIN CONNECTS focuses on tracing wiring diagrams in mammalian brains; early next year, it will make $30 million in grants [for] running [the project] for up to 5 years. Altogether, NIH has spent $2.5 billion so far on BRAIN, a figure it expects to reach $5.2 billion by the end of 2026.

BigBrain and the BRAIN Initiative enable testing hypotheses in an anatomically realistic space. Brain research is big business, and the reader will notice that its funding sources are the usual suspects in government and the private sector. The European BigBrain and American BICAN are featured attractions in the 21st-century landscape of the internationalized military-industrial complex.

What is at stake is how BigBrain and BICAN information will be used in the world. The WEF is selling the idea that public-private collaboration reflects the united efforts of “stakeholders” to cure sickness and insure the future health of our ailing planet.

History teaches us that the groundbreaking understanding of the psychodynamics of groups introduced by Edward Bernays in 1928 was used to manipulate public opinion for military, commercial, and political gain. It is not difficult to imagine that the information gleaned from the mapping of the human brain will likewise be used by its public/private funding sources for military, commercial, and political gain.

The difference between then and now is the nature of the weapon. In Bernays’s time, military propaganda was converted for peacetime use on civilians, to psychologically manipulate public opinion and influence behavior for commercial profit and political social control. Today’s neuroscience goes far beyond propaganda as a means to influence public opinion and behavior; it is investigating the physical realm of thinking itself!

We must remember that thought precedes behavior. What neuroscience research is investigating represents a seismic shift in approach that aims directly at people’s physical brains in order to influence their thoughts and behavior. Marketed worldwide as helping to cure the most frightening human illnesses, neuroscience is developing the most powerful weapon imaginable for social control in order to facilitate globalism’s quest for technocracy and transhumanism: the militarization of brain science.

Patrick Wood’s extraordinary book, The Evil Twins of Transhumanism and Technocracy,[ix] released in 2022, is a must-read for those who want to understand how technocracy is currently transforming the world and how transhumanism is transforming the people who will live in that world. Wood recognizes that this is a war of attrition, and he dedicates his book lovingly:

To the cherished youth of the world, many of whom are lost in ignorance or denial: May they gain understanding and courage to choose a future that elevates freedom and liberty as essential values of culture and civilization. I especially dedicate this book to my grandchildren, who may be the first generation to have grown up in a thoroughly technocratic and transhuman world.

~~~

