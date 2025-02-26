Female Fake-Bearded Pastor Pretending to Be a Man Is a Woman

A Texas drag queen pastor, Brooke Dooley, who goes by the name Brock Bottom and uses he/they pronouns, holds drag queen shows after his/her/whatever sermons. I’m too set in my ways to buy into any of this garbage.

This is not a religion, and this person is not a pastor unless we’re talking about the Church of Satan.

The so-called Church is the Church of Hope. The pastor said she is Brooke Dooley sharing a body with Brock Bottom. That’s perfectly normal.

This is the write-up on the front page:

Brock Bottom has performed primarily in the DFW area since 2014 and enjoys blatantly ignoring gender norms in favor of an uninhibited, playful expression of being that combines queer history, pop culture, tear-away pants, and, at times, religion. In 2023, following the ordination of the Rev. Brooke Dooley (with whom Brock shares a body), Brock began to weave ministry and the spiritual aspects of drag to create a tapestry that invites exploration of divine mystery and creation. It is in that space of curiosity that Brock hopes to unveil the ways in which we so often suppress our own gifts and the sacred pieces of ourselves that God has called good.

Personally, I think the T’s in the LGBTs are so angry with Christians that they are trying to destroy religion. They mock it endlessly which is what this fake-bearded pastor is doing.

Wait, wait, wait I got this one. It’s a woman pretending to be a man pretending to be a woman, therefore she’s a woman. How’d I do? — Rotten Apple USMC #turn22to0 (@vonderplatz) February 25, 2025

