Reporter Hid Biden’s Dementia, Now Sells Book Pretending He Didn’t Know

By
M Dowling
-
1
16

Jake Tapper, activist

AI Summary: A new book titled ‘Original Sin: President Biden’s Decline, Its Cover-up, and His Disastrous Choice to Run Again’ by CNN anchor Jake Tapper and Axios correspondent Alex Thompson is set to explore the alleged cover-up of President Joe Biden’s mental decline during his term. The book aims to provide an in-depth look through interviews with White House insiders and Democratic leaders, highlighting the media’s and political figures’ roles in this narrative.

Shameless Jake Tapper, who helped conceal Biden’s dementia, co-wrote a book pretending he wasn’t part of the scandalous cover-up. We also have Brian Stelter pretending he’s a journalist by reporting it now.

Tapper has been a big part of the cover-up and has the gall to act the innocent and cash in simultaneously. He’s an immoral skunk.

They are trying to whitewash the complicit media who prefer to see the country destroyed as opposed to outing their Democrat Party. This will only work on the dumbest or most oblivious Americans.

Now, the book is a cover-up!

Remember this:


