Reporter Hid Biden’s Dementia, Now Sells Book Pretending He Didn’t Know

AI Summary: A new book titled ‘Original Sin: President Biden’s Decline, Its Cover-up, and His Disastrous Choice to Run Again’ by CNN anchor Jake Tapper and Axios correspondent Alex Thompson is set to explore the alleged cover-up of President Joe Biden’s mental decline during his term. The book aims to provide an in-depth look through interviews with White House insiders and Democratic leaders, highlighting the media’s and political figures’ roles in this narrative.

Shameless Jake Tapper, who helped conceal Biden’s dementia, co-wrote a book pretending he wasn’t part of the scandalous cover-up. We also have Brian Stelter pretending he’s a journalist by reporting it now.

Tapper has been a big part of the cover-up and has the gall to act the innocent and cash in simultaneously. He’s an immoral skunk.

They are trying to whitewash the complicit media who prefer to see the country destroyed as opposed to outing their Democrat Party. This will only work on the dumbest or most oblivious Americans.

Biden’s “Original Sin” was deciding to run for a second term. Biden and his inner circle “were so convinced that only he could beat Trump again, they lied to themselves, allies, and the public about his condition and limitations,” the book’s publisher says https://t.co/ekF6jsBCfs — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) February 26, 2025

Tapper and Thompson hatched the project the day after the 2024 election. Here’s what Tapper told me >>> pic.twitter.com/3joEpWK5B0 — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) February 26, 2025

Now, the book is a cover-up!

Remember this:

Tapper then: It’s a conspiracy theory to say Biden has cognitive decline. It’s a stutter. Tapper now: A book on the cover up pic.twitter.com/UjnQXgkzFF — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) February 26, 2025

Last year I asked @jaketapper why he & CNN were lying to the American public about Joe Biden’s cognitive decline They all rolled their eyes and ignored my question Jake Tapper is now publishing a book “exposing the cover up” of Joe Biden’s mental decline pic.twitter.com/X20nzeZRjP — Savanah Hernandez (@sav_says_) February 26, 2025

NEW: CNN’s Jake Tapper, who covered up Biden’s mental decline, is releasing a new book titled “Original Sin” which covers the “cover up” of his mental decline. This is like committing a crime and then investigating yourself for that crime. Tapper, who apparently couldn’t see… pic.twitter.com/JIftdhIw7F — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) February 26, 2025

