Authorities are still hunting for the perpetrator of the deadly mass shooting at Brown University. They are pursuing a new lead based on photos and videos of a person taken around 2 p.m. Saturday, two hours before the attack. The FBI said the suspect is “approximately 5’8” with a stocky build.” The university announced a $50,000 reward leading to an arrest. Hopefully, they will increase the reward. They have an $8 billion endowment.

The Providence Police won’t tell us what the Brown University killer yelled out before he began shooting because it’s part of the investigation. Perhaps they are keeping it quiet because it goes against the narrative.

Immediately after the shooting, some students said the killer shouted, “Allahu Akbar,” the Islamic war cry.

The first person killed, who also organized the review class, was a conservative activist, Ella Cook. According to the President of the College Republicans, she was the first person murdered.

The school’s cameras reportedly didn’t capture the suspect, except for a grainy photo.

I'm sure there's a very good reason why they're not telling us what the killer yelled before he started shooting. And a very good reason may very well be that it hurts the narrative.

Several witnesses to the Brown University shooting say the shooter yelled "Allahu Akbar". Police Chief REFUSES to say in a press conference what was said because it's "part of the evidence" Don't you think this might help narrow the search?

The police said the word “custody” is “the wrong word.” However, they released the name of the man in custody, and he was completely innocent. The FBI might solve the case, but it’s unclear if the Providence Police are up to the task .

The police said they are “tired.” There is little footage. The one video from a house cam was taken hours before the murders.