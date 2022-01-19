Fentanyl Is the Leading Cause of Death, Ages 18-45, How Many Have to Die?

The newest numbers for 2021 show fentanyl has become the leading cause of death for ages 18 to 45. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention data show it killed nearly twice as many people as COVID, car accidents, cancer, and suicide.

How many people have to die before Joe Biden and the leftist cabal backing him close the border?

The border is wide open but the Oval Office mouthpieces just keep lying about it. According to border patrol, Biden is not implementing the Remain in Mexico policy although he was ordered to do so by the Supreme Court of the United States.

Fentanyl overdoses have surged to the leading cause of death for adults between the ages of 18 and 45, according to an analysis of U.S. government data.

Between 2020 and 2021, nearly 79,000 people between 18 and 45 years old — 37,208 in 2020 and 41,587 in 2021 — died of fentanyl overdoses, the data analysis from opioid awareness organization Families Against Fentanyl shows.

According to data collected by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), an estimated 64,268 fatal fentanyl overdoses took place in the U.S. between April 2020 and April 2021. That’s a 50% increase in the number of deaths between 2019 and 2020, and nearly double the 32,754 deaths from April 2018 to April 2019 — a remarkable rise in such a short period of time.

Fentanyl comes from over our open borders. Joe Biden and his crime syndicate in the DC swamp aid and abet these drug runners. That is to say nothing about sex trafficking which is SLAVERY, often of young children.

