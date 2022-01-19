@Jack Shares a Video Warning of Inflation

Twitter’s @Jack shared Canadian conservative MP Pierre Poilievre’s video explaining and warning about the inflation Canadians face [and the US faces]. He explained the evolution of currency throughout history.

Poilievre’s video has over two million views and has been shared by some of the most prominent economists and cryptocurrency figures.

Jack Dorsey regularly promotes cryptocurrency and warns of inflation.

As we face inflation, Democrats are trying to spend trillions more and the Feds continue to print. Inflation is a tax on those who can least afford it. It makes the rich richer and the middle class poor.

Watch, it’s worth the time:

