Fetterman Opens: “Hi, Good Night Everybody,” I Leave It There

The Fetterman-Oz debate was painful. If you didn’t watch it, you need to watch these clips to suffer as I have. Listen to the clips yourself, and you decide if he’s fit to serve. Personally, it’s hard to understand how he could understand what senators are saying.

He began with “Hi, Good night, everybody,” and ended incoherently. The second clip has highlights if you want to spare yourself the remaining clips.

Fetterman opens the debate: "Hi. Good night everybody." pic.twitter.com/mg0X3Iwf5D — Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 26, 2022

BREAKING: Tonight, Fetterman and Dr. Oz went head-to-head in the first and only #PASenDebate. Fetterman struggled to make his way through a sentence. Here's the highlight reel: Via @thaleigha_ & @AndrewStilesUSA https://t.co/czykmvPcsa pic.twitter.com/UdShCGXujK — Washington Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) October 26, 2022

This is John Fetterman’s closing statement. OH. MY. GOOD. LORD. pic.twitter.com/8RVeli6EaT — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) October 26, 2022

Here’s one Oz clip, and he can speak coherently without lying.

OZ: “John Fetterman not only wants an open border, not only supports sanctuary cities, but he wants to legalize all hard drugs in America.” #PASen pic.twitter.com/HZrRHxwjkK — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 26, 2022

Some individual clips. Warning! It’s painful.

I have no sympathy for Fetterman. He could have stepped down and preserved his dignity, but his thirst for power drove him to this. https://t.co/yy3746bYsC — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) October 26, 2022

This is not funny. It is not something to make fun of. It is genuinely upsetting. And if Fetterman gets elected, it will show the degree to which Democrat voters are prepared to exploit vulnerable humans for political purposes. pic.twitter.com/8UW2YRRuK0 — Viva Frei (@thevivafrei) October 26, 2022

This is a blatant lie.

Fetterman is asked about previously saying he wanted to eliminate fracking: "I support fracking and I don't I support fracking and I stand and I do support fracking." pic.twitter.com/JWE20t3kWi — Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 26, 2022

John Fetterman just randomly yelled out "Doug Mastriano!" pic.twitter.com/3ctqQWoQIT — Good Night Poso (@JackPosobiec) October 26, 2022

Fetterman could have stepped down and he didn’t. He doesn’t deserve sympathy. https://t.co/Ragp1pZGCg — Lisa Boothe 🇺🇸 (@LisaMarieBoothe) October 26, 2022

Anyone who claims Fetterman is fit to serve as Senator should never be taken seriously again. https://t.co/EtaEM7XAFw — Andrew Surabian (@Surabees) October 26, 2022

John Fetterman: "My doctoral believes that I’m fit to be serving and that’s what I believe is where I’m standing." WHAT? pic.twitter.com/uQFSSARTt2 — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) October 26, 2022

A few comments from my peeps:

https://twitter.com/MZHemingway/status/1585071266503225344?s=20&t=Rm28TGNqW5DvwOSTeVVStA

Just last week @giselefetterman demanded @DashaBurns apologize for saying @JohnFetterman couldn’t carry on a conversation. After this debate you should apologize to America and your husband @giselefetterman for letting this absurdity of a campaign continue. You’re a disgrace. — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) October 26, 2022

"John Fetterman did not die or fall over during this debate." – Washington Post tomorrow. — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 26, 2022

It’s hard to see this race not changing decidedly after just 20 minutes into this debate. Some of Fetterman’s statements simply don’t make any sense. https://t.co/9PCwSZR1E4 — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) October 26, 2022

