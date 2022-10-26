Fetterman Opens: “Hi, Good Night Everybody,” I Leave It There

M Dowling
The Fetterman-Oz debate was painful. If you didn’t watch it, you need to watch these clips to suffer as I have. Listen to the clips yourself, and you decide if he’s fit to serve. Personally, it’s hard to understand how he could understand what senators are saying.

He began with “Hi, Good night, everybody,” and ended incoherently. The second clip has highlights if you want to spare yourself the remaining clips.

Here’s one Oz clip, and he can speak coherently without lying.

Some individual clips. Warning! It’s painful.

This is a blatant lie.

A few comments from my peeps:
https://twitter.com/MZHemingway/status/1585071266503225344?s=20&t=Rm28TGNqW5DvwOSTeVVStA

 


GuvGeek
GuvGeek
15 minutes ago

Fetterman is more compromised than Traitor Joe and these are some of the Best the Democrats can come up with.

