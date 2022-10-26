Klueless Kathy Wants to Know Why Locking Up Criminals Is So Important to Lee Zeldin

Kathy Hochul has done nothing for New York and is trying to run on Donald Trump hate. Hochul is a crime denier, an economy denier, and she loves to play for pay. She is unlikeable and has this disarming smirk on her face. The woman has no answers, no solutions, just questions like do you think Trump was a great president? Who cares? This is New York!

The unelected governor of New York wants to know why locking up criminals is so important to Lee Zeldin. In a normal world, that would finish her. Ms. Hochul has a new crime plan, Cops, Cameras, and Care. There is no plan to hire more police, and we lose about 300 a month. More cameras? We have plenty. Care? Caring about who? Criminals?

She is also very happy she fired people over a vaccine that doesn’t protect anyone from catching or spreading COVID, and she would do it all over again. This is as the NY State Supreme Court found it unconstitutional. Doesn’t she read the news?

She’s also not committing to refusing to mandate COVID vaccines for children.

The reason Lee Zeldin is running is to save New York. Hochul plans to keep turning it over to criminals.

Kathy Hochul on firing unvaccinated healthcare workers: “I would do it all over again” pic.twitter.com/kFoCpnXqEO — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) October 26, 2022

Lee Zeldin nukes Kathy Hochul over violent crime in New York pic.twitter.com/n4W5PkM9J7 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) October 25, 2022

I can see why she didn’t want to debate. She did solidify the criminal vote, however.

It's important because the cashless bail policy IS NOT WORKING. Kathy Hochul has no interest in keeping people safe, and reminder, this is the same policy Democrats running for Senate want to force nationwide. https://t.co/rSl19I0Vnr — Tommy Pigott (@TommyPigott) October 26, 2022

People can’t afford to eat & are getting beat with hammers on the streets of NYC Yet NY Governor Kathy Hochul’s strategy against Lee Zeldin is calling him an “election denier” Democrats are so out-of-touch with the average voter & they’re going to feel it on election day! — Ashley St. Clair (@stclairashley) October 25, 2022

New York governor’s debate is now: Democrat Kathy Hochul vs Republican Lee Zeldin Hochul is focusing on January 6th, while Zeldin is addressing issues that actually effect New Yorkers every day… — Eli Klein (@TheEliKlein) October 25, 2022

Kathy Hochul got to ask Lee Zeldin any question and what did she ask? "Is Donald Trump a great president?" Nothing to do with New Yorkers at all #NYGovDebate — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) October 25, 2022

Kathy Hochul says that Zeldin isn't serious about the economy because he voted against the inflation reduction act… which caused a huge spike in inflation #NYGovDebate — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) October 25, 2022

Kathy Hochul claims she has a “proven track record” of addressing crime.

She seems to be satisfied with the “job” she has done and that should be really scary to everyone — Victims Rights NY (@victimsrightsNY) October 25, 2022

Lee Zeldin is a passionate man. You can tell from his performance during the debate that he genuinely cares about New York. Meanwhile Kathy Hochul has this fake grin the entire time as she stammers her answers. — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) October 25, 2022

Lee Zeldin on whether he wants to see Trump run in 2024: "Not even thinking about it. I'm focused on 14 days from today, defeating Kathy Hochul and saving New York State." pic.twitter.com/JNmGfulHkD — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) October 25, 2022

All Kathy Hochul can do is Brag about MONEY that the Government is spending. THAT'S OUR MONEY!!!!! — Greg Kelly (@gregkellyusa) October 25, 2022

