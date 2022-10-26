Klueless Kathy Wants to Know Why Locking Up Criminals Is So Important to Lee Zeldin

By
M Dowling
-
4
28

Kathy Hochul has done nothing for New York and is trying to run on Donald Trump hate. Hochul is a crime denier, an economy denier, and she loves to play for pay. She is unlikeable and has this disarming smirk on her face. The woman has no answers, no solutions, just questions like do you think Trump was a great president? Who cares? This is New York!

The unelected governor of New York wants to know why locking up criminals is so important to Lee Zeldin. In a normal world, that would finish her. Ms. Hochul has a new crime plan, Cops, Cameras, and Care. There is no plan to hire more police, and we lose about 300 a month. More cameras? We have plenty. Care? Caring about who? Criminals?

She is also very happy she fired people over a vaccine that doesn’t protect anyone from catching or spreading COVID, and she would do it all over again. This is as the NY State Supreme Court found it unconstitutional. Doesn’t she read the news?

She’s also not committing to refusing to mandate COVID vaccines for children.

The reason Lee Zeldin is running is to save New York. Hochul plans to keep turning it over to criminals.

I can see why she didn’t want to debate. She did solidify the criminal vote, however.


4 Comments
bill taylor
bill taylor
2 minutes ago

What happened to her face – the forehead and cheeks are very lumpy and swollen.

0
Reply
GuvGeek
GuvGeek
19 minutes ago

There has got to be something wrong with the water in New York State!

0
Reply
Peter B. Prange
Peter B. Prange
54 minutes ago

She has a way to goes to equal Boss Tweed.

0
Reply
John Vieira
John Vieira
55 minutes ago

Unfortunately, Systemic Stupidity’ is well entrenched left of centre…

0
Reply
