Mark Kelly's Paid Staffer: He Hides His Real Beliefs to Get Elected

By
M Dowling
-
1
37

A Mark Kelly paid staffer admitted that he lies to cover up his actual beliefs. It’s a strategy to win. For example, Mark Kelly isn’t pro-life, but says he’s pro-life but also “for keeping the government out of our healthcare,” “or something stupid like that,” the staffer said.

Kelly needs RINOs to win, so he has to lie.

Mark Kelly’s strategy to win in Arizona is to lie to his voters. Be whatever you need to be to keep power, and then go back to following the lunatic leftist line. That is the plan.

Watch:

Stephen Miller wrote about Kelly’s achievements. “Mark Kelly is the worst Senator in Arizona history. In 2 years, his only achievements are:

  • Voting to erase biological sex
  • Voting to erase Arizona’s border, destroying his state’s infrastructure and public services
  • Voting for record-breaking inflation
  • Voting to coddle predators.”

Watch the Kelly-Masters Debate:


1 Comment
GuvGeek
GuvGeek
28 seconds ago

What I can’t understand is how Mark Kelly who is a Navy Veteran can be so Liberal. What has happened to the US Military? The New Congress needs to start paying attention to the kind of people who are becoming Military Officers; we need more George Patton’s and less Lloyd Fredendall’s in the Military.

Just like in Politics, today we need people who are competent! They don’t have to talk to you nicely and blow smoke up your butt; they need to get positive things done. Mark Kelly gets the wrong things done because he wants to be liked and plays along with Democrats and RINOs. Blake Masters on the other hand has a History of being an Anti-globalist which makes him a good America First Candidate.

0
Reply
