Mark Kelly’s Paid Staffer: He Hides His Real Beliefs to Get Elected

A Mark Kelly paid staffer admitted that he lies to cover up his actual beliefs. It’s a strategy to win. For example, Mark Kelly isn’t pro-life, but says he’s pro-life but also “for keeping the government out of our healthcare,” “or something stupid like that,” the staffer said.

Kelly needs RINOs to win, so he has to lie.

Mark Kelly’s strategy to win in Arizona is to lie to his voters. Be whatever you need to be to keep power, and then go back to following the lunatic leftist line. That is the plan.

Watch:

Stephen Miller wrote about Kelly’s achievements. “Mark Kelly is the worst Senator in Arizona history. In 2 years, his only achievements are:

Voting to erase biological sex

Voting to erase Arizona’s border, destroying his state’s infrastructure and public services

Voting for record-breaking inflation

Voting to coddle predators.”

Arizonans tell CBS they’re FED UP with Biden and Mark Kelly: “Joe Biden is the worst President ever.” “Mark Kelly does nothing for the state.” “Look at gas, the economy, the border.” pic.twitter.com/XPlH0WnqXc — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 20, 2022

Arizona, @SenMarkKelly is a pretend moderate. In real life, with his actual voting record, Mark Kelly is in lockstep with the extreme far Left on almost every issue. So if you want a rational voice in the Senate that actually represents Arizona, vote for @bgmasters. pic.twitter.com/sFXSJcdmGc — Ned Ryun (@nedryun) October 20, 2022

Mark Kelly voted against hiring 18,000 Border Patrol agents, against Title 42 three times, and against the border wall. If this is the “best” Kelly can do on the border, he should resign!pic.twitter.com/je2SUdGeXm — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 20, 2022

Mark Kelly could have stood up for Arizonans and secured our border. Instead, he stood by while Joe Biden surrendered to the Mexican drug cartels. pic.twitter.com/AY8PP4Qavo — Blake Masters (@bgmasters) October 19, 2022

Watch the Kelly-Masters Debate:



