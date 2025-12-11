Only Half the Country Pays all the Federal Taxes.

Democrats have massively grown the welfare state while draining the bank accounts of those who produce in this country. Democrats are not friends of the people. We now have only 48% of the population paying federal taxes, while we are $38,000,000,000,000 in debt.
Democrats want a dependent underclass of people who rely on them. They give the handouts and get the votes in return.
That’s what authoritarians do. When they run out of money, everyone is poor and unproductive.
Mitt Romney was scorched for noting that once you reach 47% not paying taxes, it’s all over. It looks like we crossed the Rubicon.
If everyone in the U.S. paid income tax—and if everyone’s income were taxed at the same rate—what impact would that have on federal spending? https://t.co/e5mUnTgZWL
— Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) December 11, 2025
About 60% black people don’t pay taxes. Jasmine Crockett is worried about those who don’t pay taxes getting enough in reparations based on taxes.
About 60% of black households already pay zero federal income tax https://t.co/fieHbBz2ss
— Buck Sexton (@BuckSexton) December 9, 2025
It creates fake revenue and inflation in the economy, through forcing the government to pass another bailout. It is banking fraud, between the federal reserve and the banking system, and it’s all at the tax payers expense.
The banking system and central banks are trying to make slaves out of everyone for their own ill gotten and illegal financial gains.
The bond market WANTS to believe in it. The bond market loves falling yields = rising bond prices = because it then can sell the bonds at a profit. There is an entire industry hyping the bond market to push yields down and prices up.
