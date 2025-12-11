Only Half the Country Pays all the Federal Taxes.

Democrats have massively grown the welfare state while draining the bank accounts of those who produce in this country. Democrats are not friends of the people. We now have only 48% of the population paying federal taxes, while we are $38,000,000,000,000 in debt.

Democrats want a dependent underclass of people who rely on them. They give the handouts and get the votes in return.

That’s what authoritarians do. When they run out of money, everyone is poor and unproductive.

Mitt Romney was scorched for noting that once you reach 47% not paying taxes, it’s all over. It looks like we crossed the Rubicon.

If everyone in the U.S. paid income tax—and if everyone’s income were taxed at the same rate—what impact would that have on federal spending? https://t.co/e5mUnTgZWL — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) December 11, 2025

About 60% black people don’t pay taxes. Jasmine Crockett is worried about those who don’t pay taxes getting enough in reparations based on taxes.