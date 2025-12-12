The US Won’t Defund the Taliban

Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard denied Tom West his security clearance because of his cozy relationship with the Taliban. Rep. Tim Burchett believes it is Tom West who is behind the efforts in the Senate to end funding to the Taliban.

If true, this is shocking.

“We got a fellow over in the Senate who is a staffer, but he was a former, I believe, ambassador to Afghanistan, and his name is …Tom West. And apparently, our good friend, Tulsi Gabbard, and the Trump administration denied him his security clearance because of his alleged cozy relationship with the Taliban.

“And so, I suspect that’s what’s going on in the Senate. That’s why they are, they’re stopping the bill.”

If true, West might be getting kickbacks. If we can’t even defund terrorists, how can we save this country?

Tom West was the Special Representative for Afghanistan and is now the Acting Head of the Office of Sanctions Coordination at the U.S. Department of State. He is very pro-Afghanistan and says he supports the rights of Afghan women and girls. However, he’s obtuse if he thinks the money is going to the women and girls.

We would like confirmation on this one since we can’t seem to get the Taliban defunded. If this isn’t true, something corrupt is going on.

Newsweek:

Reports have come out for years claiming we send $40 million a week to the Taliban. Could that be true? I think anything is possible. We just sent $45 million, and the Senate won’t stop the flow of money to these murderous monsters.

Trump Admin Sending Taliban $45M Sparks Republican Backlash

Republicans are calling out the Trump administration after $45 million was reportedly sent to the Taliban in Afghanistan by the Department of State on Monday.

Among those reacting to the reports was Tennessee Representative Tim Burchett, who has introduced a bill aimed at stopping tax dollars from being given to the group that regained control of Afghanistan in 2021.

“Every week,” Burchett posted on X in response to the reporting. “Pass my Bill Senate!”

Newsweek reached out to the State Department via its contact form and Burchett via email for comment on Tuesday morning.