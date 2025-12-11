Keir Starmer Stuffs the House of Lords with Radical Socialists

Keir Starmer appointed twenty-five new Labour peers in the House of Lords despite his pledge to abolish it entirely. He’s swaying the votes his way, and chose people from the Fabian Society. The Fabian Society is a UK Socialist think tank that wants to convert the UK to a socialist country without a violent revolution.

Here he is promising:

As Starmer stuffs the Lords with Labour peers in order to push through legislation you would never have voted for … Remember what he told you just a year before the election! Seems a bit like dangerous disinformation to me, in order to win your vote! pic.twitter.com/Zxj0tlVNpa — Bernie (@Artemisfornow) December 11, 2025

Starmer will do anything to keep power. Nigel Farage wrote Starmer, asking for one Lord for Reform UK, and Starmer didn’t even respond. That’s what authoritarians do.