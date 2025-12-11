Keir Starmer Stuffs the House of Lords with Radical Socialists

By
M Dowling
-
0
1

Keir Starmer appointed twenty-five new Labour peers in the House of Lords despite his pledge to abolish it entirely. He’s swaying the votes his way, and chose people from the Fabian Society. The Fabian Society is a UK Socialist think tank that wants to convert the UK to a socialist country without a violent revolution.

Here he is promising:

Starmer will do anything to keep power. Nigel Farage wrote Starmer, asking for one Lord for Reform UK, and Starmer didn’t even respond. That’s what authoritarians do.

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments