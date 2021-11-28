Fiery Brian Stelter Wants to Hunt Down Anti-Biden Meme Makers

Unreliable Sources’ host Brian Stelter wants anti-Biden memes stopped.
“Disproving viral tweets is different than debunking a TV ad. Combating meme makers is different than rebutting newspaper columnists. And the memes are pretty powerful sometimes,” said Stelter. “My suburban grocery stores never had empty shelves like that.
“But the messaging here saying that Biden is to blame for anything bad about the economy. It is clearly sticking to some degree,” he continued.
Every dictator in written history has banned insults against politicians so we wouldn’t be surprised if this is in our future.
Facebook bans effective memes and Twitter doesn’t let too many of them through because they are effective. They tell stories briefly and effectively. The left wants to be the only people creating memes.
However, the left can’t meme. Check out Pothole Pete’s meme at the end.
Watch:
We put up Pothole Pete’s meme earlier. It’s a cartoon treating Americans like idiots. Two young people are thinking about the infrastructure bill making it easier to travel and the BBB bill creating jobs. These lefties are inept — even at making memes.
😊🙌🙌👩✈️👨🏭👩🔧👷♀️👷 pic.twitter.com/vBVanOBCuK
— TransportationGov (@USDOT) November 26, 2021
We now have favorite Biden memes trending on Twitter:
Favorite Biden memes. I’ll start pic.twitter.com/ATCc81FoOK
— Harry Noze (knows)Post Apocalyptic King! (@mogul518315) November 24, 2021
Haha! I just heard about the latest Biden meme! These stickers should be on every gas pump! pic.twitter.com/Ibp3QNSW5e
— Ron Milner (@RonMilnerBoodle) November 24, 2021
“Turkey Day in Biden’s America” pic.twitter.com/HyAi6xMuPW
— Lauren3ve (@Lauren3veMemes) November 24, 2021
— Jay (@OneFineJay) November 15, 2021
Let’s Go Brandon! pic.twitter.com/M6qT5tSAuk
— @MagicMemeMike13 (@MagicMemeMike22) November 28, 2021
Every conservative publicantionought to run a mem contest with some sort of proze to th winner.Like a free Trump hat. Need to bombard them. The more crazies we can incite the quicker we can ge tthem off the street.