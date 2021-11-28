Fauci on Omicron –“Prepare for the Worst…Nothing’s Off the Table”

















Biden’s Chief Medical Advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci is at it again. He says nothing is off the table when it comes to Omicron. He’s getting ready for more lockdowns and other restrictions. He overreacts because he’s highly political and loves power and control.

It is “too early to say” whether we need new lockdowns or mandates, Fauci told ABC News. “You want to be prepared to do anything and everything,” he said. We must “prepare for the worst,” he said.

Meanwhile, the doctor who uncovered the first Omicron case is mocking people for overreacting. It’s very mild so far. People aren’t even ending up in the hospital, so far.

Goldman Sachs sees the hysteria dragging the markets down and they’re not happy.

Investment bank Goldman Sachs has asserted that concerns over the COVID-19 Omicron variant likely are unfounded.

“This mutation is unlikely to be more malicious and … the existing vaccines will most likely continue to be effective in preventing hospitalizations and deaths,” Goldman said in a Nov. 26 note. “We do not think that the new variant is sufficient reason to make major portfolio changes.”

Fauci is an unelected bureaucrat. No one voted for him but he has enough power to destroy people’s lives and our economy. Watch the two clips:

On ABC, Dr. Fauci doesn’t rule out new lockdowns, says we need to “prepare for the worst” pic.twitter.com/wtq2OUrAP8 — Jewish Deplorable (@TrumpJew2) November 28, 2021

Watch:

