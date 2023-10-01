Fiery Interview with Rep Gaetz Over Pushing McCarthy Out

Jack Tapper asked Matt Gaetz if he would issue a motion to vacate the speakership if he worked with Democrats to fund the government with a clean CR government spending bill, which is precisely what he did on Friday.

Matt Gaetz said he did intend to file the motion.

“McCarthy made an agreement with House conservatives in January, and since then, he has been in brazen, repeated material breach of that agreement. This agreement that he made with Democrats to really blow past a lot of the spending guardrails we’d set up is the last straw.

“I do intend to file a motion to vacate against Speaker McCarthy this week…I think we need to rip off the Band-Aid…I think we need to move on with new leadership that can be trustworthy. Look, the one thing everybody has in common is that nobody trusts Kevin McCarthy. He lied to Biden…he lied to House conservatives… he had appropriators marking to a different number altogether, and the reason we were backed up against this shutdown politics is not a bug in the system. It’s … Kevin McCarthy’s goal …to make multiple contradictory promises to delay everything, back us up against shutdown politics, and, at the end of the day, blow past the spending.

Tapper asked him how many Republicans he had with him.

“Well, enough so that when you host this show next week, if Kevin McCarthy is still the Speaker of the House, he will be serving at the pleasure of the Democrats. He will be working for the Democrats. The only way Kevin McCarthy is Speaker of the House at the end of this coming week is if Democrats bail him out. Now, they probably will. I actually think that when you believe in nothing, as Kevin McCarthy does, everything’s negotiable, but I think we’ll have to deal with the Democrats.”

Tapper said he’d also have to make a deal with the Democrats, but Gaetz said he wouldn’t since they want to bail him out, so they own him.

The discussion was getting heated.

Tapper quoted publications accusing Gaetz of not being a real conservative, a charlatan who killed the most conservative position they can take and is acting out of personal spite.

“Well, I think what’s really stupid is sitting atop a $33 trillion debt facing $2.2 trillion annual deficits while the world is de-dollarizing. Just in August, you saw the BRIC system that is moving away from the dollar, add six new countries, including Gulf monarchies, including even some of the G20 economies in our own hemisphere at home… you seeing the African Union move away from the dollar this month…”

The conversation was getting fiery when they discussed individual bills over massive ones. Gaetz said the system in D.C. is designed so no one is accountable.

I will file a motion to vacate against @SpeakerMcCarthy this week. pic.twitter.com/kFA7X7P2OG — Rep. Matt Gaetz (@RepMattGaetz) October 1, 2023

