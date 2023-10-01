Canadian Council on What Is Happening in Every Country

The UN is screening people who enter the US illegally through our southern border, a practice that began in earnest under Barack Obama. The UN, not the World Economic Forum (WEF), is in charge. The WEF is the motor. The UN’s plans appear to lead to a new world order, using the 16 sustainable goals as the roadmap.

This is what the invasion of the US, primarily by single young men, is about.

The G20 has called for digital IDs, a payment system (FedNow), and CBDCs. The Central Banks would control the new currency. They could have the power to turn money on or off and put expiry dates on it. Cash money would eventually be wiped out.

Watch what has happened in Canada – according to the Council meeting in the clip below. Let us hope it’s a conspiracy theory. Unfortunately, everything he mentions has been put in writing by the globalists. Globalists want control and are calling for a global feudal system. They know they must erase sovereignty and the Shining City on the Hill. The United States cannot exist in this system. Globalists have tremendous power in the age of AI, and they know it. Their views take in ideas from every totalitarian system we have seen in recent history, including Maoist China.

This Is EXCELLENT This Perfectly Describes How The World Economic Forum & World Health Organization, A Group Of UNELECTED Nongovernmental People Have ILLEGALLY Taken Over Control Of Countries Throughout The World Canadian Council Meeting: pic.twitter.com/Y1xnEo6qHI — Wall Street Apes (@WallStreetApes) September 29, 2023

