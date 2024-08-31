Fighters for the Unborn, Please Listen to Fr. Pavone: The House Is Burning Down

Religious and other pro-life people are upset about Donald Trump not doing more for the unborn as he tries to win the most important election of our times. It’s over for us if Harris wins.

IVF is the latest problem because it creates embryos that are later discarded or stored indefinitely. Pro-life people are also troubled by the fact that he won’t push for a national abortion ban.

Here’s the answer. Pro-life people will lose it all if Harris and Walz win this election. Look at how the Biden-Harris regime has imprisoned pro-life people for years simply for protesting abortion clinics. It will get worse if they are unleashed.

Please listen to Fr. Pavone, defrocked by the Red Pope for his “extreme” pro-life stance:

Take a listen to Father Pavone. https://t.co/dxWbTLO1lV — Juanita Broaddrick (@atensnut) August 30, 2024